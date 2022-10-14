League of Women Voters releases nonpartisan voter guide

The League of Women Voters of North Carolina announces that its nonpartisan voter guide, VOTE411.org, can now be accessed by North Carolinians as they prepare to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election.

Available in English and Spanish, VOTE411.org is a comprehensive resource on voting information, allowing citizens to learn about the policy positions of candidates, get detailed instructions on registering to vote, find an early voting site in their county, confirm their Election Day polling place, and take the guesswork out of the absentee-by-mail process.

Voters in 39 counties — which are represented by 17 local League of Women Voters organizations — can also access personalized candidate voter guides. For those counties, the League has contacted all local candidates, giving them the opportunity to provide voters with their contact information, responses to broad survey questions, and personal profiles. VOTE411.org provides information on 1,251 candidates in 654 races and 30 ballot referenda.

Many of the millions of people who use VOTE411 across the country are young people and first-time voters. A video on the League’s YouTube page walks viewers through how they can use the site to prepare to vote.

VOTE411.org continues the commitment of the League of Women Voters to provide the information voters need to become empowered citizens. From the League’s founding in February 1920, it has been dedicated to the belief that citizens should play a critical role in our democracy.

“In 2020, voters in our state and throughout the country cast ballots in record numbers,” says Marian Lewin, first vice president of LWVNC. “We need to continue this momentum. Democracy works best when more citizens actively participate in it. League members are working hard to turn out voters for this election cycle and beyond. The stakes are extremely high on a number of critical issues. We encourage North Carolinians to make a voting plan in the coming weeks and talk to friends and family members about doing the same.”

The League of Women Voters of North Carolina is a grassroots nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizens’ participation in government and understanding of important issues through education and advocacy. The League neither endorses nor opposes political parties or candidates for office. Should you have any questions regarding VOTE411, please contact me at 703-303-6682 or our local league chapter at lwvnenc@gmail.com.

SUE ENGELHARDT

Hertford

Editor’s note: Sue Engelhardt is president of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina. She can be reached at 703-303-6682.