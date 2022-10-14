'A complete one-off': JK Rowling leads tributes to Robbie Coltrane who played gamekeeper Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter movies - as he dies aged 72

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent announced tonight.

The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in the 90s ITV drama.

Tributes to the actor and comedian, who was awarded an OBE in 2006 for services to drama, have begun pouring in, including from Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson and author of the novels, JK Rowling.

He won the Best Actor BAFTA three years in a row for his role as Dr Fitz as well as two BAFTA Scotland Awards. He even voiced the BBC adaptation of King Charles' children's book, The Old Man Of Lochnagar.

Coltrane leaves behind his former wife Rhona Gemmell who he married in 1999, sister Annie Rae and his children Spencer, who was born in 1992 and Alice, born in 1998.

He was one of the UK's most-loved comedians before turning to acting, where his first major serious role was playing Fitz in ITV's drama series Cracker.

His career also saw him star alongside comedy and acting legends including Julie Walters, Ben Elton, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Siobhan Redmond.

Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright described him as a 'unique talent' and said the star died on Friday. She added: 'Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time.'

The 72-year-old was rumoured to have had serious health issues earlier this year after he was forced to pull out of London's Comic Con in June due to medical reasons.

Coltrane played Hagrid, the Hogwarts Gamekeeper, in all eight of the Harry Potter films and was the first to be cast in the movies after JK Rowling personally picked him out

Coltrane was awarded an OBE for services to drama in the 2006 list of honours (pictured after receiving the OBE)

Robbie Coltrane (right) catches up with Emma Watson, who played Hermione in Harry Potter, at this year's 20th anniversary celebrations

Coltrane character Hagrid was one of the most-loved characters from Rowling's magical series

Coltrane (centre) got his huge acting break in the ITV drama Cracker, in which he starred as Dr Fitz

Stars of the television comedy series Alfresco pose together in London on 25th April 1983. Clockwise from top left: Ben Elton, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Robbie Coltrane, Emma Thompson and Siobhan Redmond

Coltrane pictured while starring in The Pope Must Die - one of many films for which he received high praise

Robbie Coltrane (left) pictured alongside his Harry Potter co-stars (L-R) Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Alan Rickman (behind)

Tom Felton and Emma Watson are among the Harry Potter stars who have so far paid tribute to Coltrane, who played Hagrid

Daniel Radcliffe has remembered his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane as 'one of the funniest people' and an 'incredible actor' following his death aged 72.

The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the fantasy series and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in ITV's crime drama Cracker.

His agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, said Coltrane died on Friday and thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland for their 'care and diplomacy'.

Radcliffe, who starred as the titular wizard in the Harry Potter films, shared fond memories from their time on set together as he paid tribute to Coltrane.

In a statement shared he said: 'Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.

'I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner Of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

'I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.'

Meanwhile Harry Potter author JK Rowling shared a photo of them together on Twitter as she paid tribute to the 'incredible' actor.

She wrote: 'I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.

'He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.

'I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.'

Coltrane's role in all eight of the Harry Potter film series arguably became his best known.

In a statement, she said: 'My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records' Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV's series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

'He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.

'James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

'For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.

'He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.'

Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione in the Harry Potter films, released a heartbreaking statement on Instagram: 'Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane.

'Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant - he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.

Robbie, is I ever get to ne so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory.

'Know how much I adore and admire you. 'I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs.

'You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.'

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, said on Instagram: 'One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12.

'Robbie cared and looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything.'

Warwick Davis, who starred alongside Robbie Coltrane as Professor Flitwick in the Harry Potter films, has paid tribute to the 'always jovial' actor who has died aged 72.

He wrote: 'I was saddened to learn that fellow Harry Potter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today.

'Always jovial, he brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he walked on to. RIP Robbie, Beloved Giant of comedy.'

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, said: 'I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.

'And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said 'Enjoy it, you'll be great'. Thank you for that.'

His twin, both in the franchise and real life, Oliver, said: 'November 2001 - Leicester Square, London.

'Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car'! Robbie when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere.

'Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie.'

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films alongside Coltrane, has also paid tribute to the actor following his death.

'Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier,' Lewis wrote.

'He didn't give a f*** and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times.'

Stephen Fry starred with Coltrane in the comedy series Alfresco. He said: 'I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago,' Fry tweeted. 'I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time.

'Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, 'Alfresco'.

'Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed.'

Blackadder co-star Hugh Laurie has also recalled memories of his time with Coltrane.

'I hope it's OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA,' Laurie tweeted.

'I'd roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don't think I've ever laughed or learned so much in my life.'

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, said she was 'heartbroken' by the news of Robbie Coltrane's death.

'Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane,' she wrote.

'Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly.

'Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family.'

At a reunion show for the whole Harry Potter cast this year, Robbie Coltrane said that people will still be watching the movies in 50 years. He added: 'I won't be here, sadly, but Hagrid will.'

Tony Robinson, who starred alongside Coltrane in British sitcom Blackadder, has paid tribute to the actor following his death. Coltrane appeared on Blackadder the Third.

'Robbie! You were such a sweet man and so talented as a comic and as a straight actor,' Robinson wrote on Twitter.

'Dictionary was my favourite episode of the Adder ever and it was all down to you mate. Rest well.'

Robbie Coltrane and Rhona Gemmell had two children together and married, before separating and getting a divorce in 2003

Meanwhile actor Robert Lindsay said: 'Now I'm in shock at the death of my dear pal Robbie Coltrane We shared a Hollywood journey that will live with me forever. Another great star to light the heavens.'

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: 'Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama.

'I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker. Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed. RIP.'

Comedian Reverend Richard Coles added: 'Very sorry to hear Robbie Coltrane has died.

'We shared a dressing room once and he had the biggest pants I have ever seen, which he wore with tremendous flair. We were friends from then on.'

Comedian Jack Dee tweeted: 'The brilliant, delightful and ridiculously funny Robbie Coltrane has left us. What a fab actor and man he was. Love to his family. RIP Robbie.'

The official Twitter account for James Bond has tweeted that Robbie Coltrane's death is 'a tragic loss to the world'.

''Robbie Coltrane's passing is a tragic loss to the world,' the tweet said. 'He was an exceptional actor whose talent knew no bounds.

'He was beloved to Bond audiences as Valentin Zukovsky in Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough as well as to millions who saw him in his multitude of roles.'

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who worked with Robbie Coltrane on 2008 film The Brothers Bloom, has tweeted a tribute to the actor.

'Oh no, had an amazing time working with him on 'Brothers Bloom.' RIP Robbie,' Ruffalo wrote.

And BAFTA nominated actor Daniel Mays said: 'Incredibly sad to hear about the great Robbie Coltrane.

'Knock-out in so many performances, Harry Potter, National Treasure, but it was Fitz in TV classic Cracker that stands out for me. No one else could've played that role the way he did. Lead acting at it's finest.'

Coltrane appeared in two Bond films after turning to more serious acting, including The World Is Not Enough (pictured)

Coltrane appeared beside his Harry Potter co-star Julie Walters (right) as Paul Finchley in National Treasure

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, a suburb of Glasgow, Scotland.

He studied art at Glasgow Art College and made his acting debut as a 12-year-old on stage as Henry V.

In a tribute today, Sam de Santis, Glasgow School of Art's creative network manager, paid tribute to the 'much-loved' Robbie Coltrane, who attended the art school as a young actor.

'Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.'

Coltrane made his screen debut in Death Watch in 1980, before going on to perform in comic movies including The Supergrass (1985) and The Pope Must Diet (1991).

He married Rhona Gemmell in 1999 but the couple later divorced in 2003.

He was well-known for appearing on popular comedy shows including The Young Ones and The Comic Strip Presents.

He starred alongside Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry and Dame Emma Thompson in the sketch series Alfresco in 1983 to 1984, and reunited with Dame Emma for the BBC miniseries Tutti Frutti where he played Big Jazza, for which he received his first Bafta nomination.

Coltrane gained further fame starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in the ITV series Cracker from 1993 to 1995 and in a special return episode in 2006.

The role secured him the Bafta award for best actor for three consecutive years from 1994 to 1996.

He also appeared in two Bond movies, Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough in the 1990s, starring as a former KGB agent-turned mafia lord.

Coltrane became the first person to be cast in the Harry Potter series after JK Rowling personally picked him out.

In his later years, he appeared less frequently in film and television, but returned to be interviewed for HBO's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts - where he spoke of how his legacy as Hagrid would live long beyond him.

Speaking on the special, he said: 'The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show it to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years' time easy. 'I'll not be here sadly...but Hagrid will.'

In further tributes, comedian Matt Green said: 'Very sad news about Robbie Coltrane. A fantastic, funny, mercurial actor who was indelibly brilliant in Cracker - still one of the finest TV performances I've ever seen. RIP.'

David Baddiel said: Robbie Coltrane. That makes me very sad.'

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar described Coltrane as a 'huge talent across every genre', adding: 'A wonderful, warm, witty and generous soul.'

It is understood Coltrane was struggling with health problems which forced him to pull out of events in recent years.

In 2019, the actor was spotted using a wheelchair as he awaited for surgery on his knee amid his ongoing battle with osteoarthritis, after doctors told him to lose weight or face a life of immobility.

Prior to his knee operation, a source told: 'Robbie has been in constant pain for years now, with his knee constantly deteriorating.'

'It's left him unable to walk without any assistance and he's been given a wheelchair while he waits to have a special surgical procedure in America to repair his joint.

'It's hugely frustrating for him but he's really hoping to be back on his feet after getting the operation.'

Robbie has been in daily agony with osteoarthritis, a condition that makes the joints become painful and stiff.

The actor also revealed doctors told him to lose seven stone or risk facing life as a 'cripple'.

In 2016, the Scottish actor said of his health: 'I'm in constant pain all day. I had an exploratory operation and they discovered I had no cartilage left in one of my knees. It's completely disintegrated.

By Arthur Parashar

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films alongside Coltrane, said: 'Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier.

'He didn't give a f*** and it always made you smile. 'A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x'.

And Oliver Phelps, who starred alongside Robbie Coltrane as George Weasley in the Harry Potter films, paid tribute to the actor following his death aged 72.

'Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x'.

