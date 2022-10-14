ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Isn't Over: Ringo Starr and Other Musicians Share Positive Tests

As the COVID-19 pandemic inches toward its third year, many have ditched their masks and are up-to-date on vaccines. But the virus has still been making the rounds in recent weeks, targeting musicians like former Beatle Ringo Starr and singer-songwriter Regina Spektor. Earlier this month, after catching the virus, 82-year-old...
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death

Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
7 of John Lennon’s Favorite Songs

… and the rest of the 40 songs off his long-lost “Jukebox“. Constantly devouring music, John Lennon had his own personal jukebox in tow after purchasing a Swiss-Made KB Discomatic in 1965. Lennon filled his antiquated music box with 40 of his favorite 45s to keep him “company” on tour.
Duluth, MN
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

