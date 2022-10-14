Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
Witches ride into downtown Tuscaloosa Sunday
Tall, black pointed hats, colorful clothing, and bicycles made to look like broomsticks sprawled across Government Plaza, as the Arc of Tuscaloosa held its fifth annual T-Town Witches Ride on Sunday, Oct. 16. The event featured music, multiple booths for prize-winning, and a “broomstick” bicycle contest judged by WVUA 23’s...
wvua23.com
West Alabama Food Bank expanding, needs your help
The West Alabama Food Bank is moving into a bigger space soon, and they need your help ensuring their mission of providing food for those in need can expand, too. The organization this year purchased the Buffalo Rock Company’s 10-acre site on 65th Street in Tuscaloosa just off Alabama Highway 69. That site includes a 54,000-square-foot facility the food bank plans to expand. Their goal? Adding an 11,200-square-foot cold and frozen storage area.
wvua23.com
Wanna help prevent bullying? Just dance
Bama Against Bullying is back with its annual fashion fundraiser. It raises money for bullying prevention with live music, fashion and prizes. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to combating the sources of bullying via the arts and entertainment. Founder Barbie Perry said she started Bama Against Bullying in 2018 to create awareness about bullying and its long-term effects. She promotes positive influence and bullying prevention through dance.
wvua23.com
Northridge High School band honors Alabama POWs
Tuesday night the Northridge High School jazz and the symphonic band held their annual fall concert at Moody Music Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama. The night honored two former soldiers from Alabama Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh who were prisoners of war in Russia for 104 days.
wvua23.com
Local firefighters change smoke alarms in annual ‘blitz’
You could hear the smoke alarms beeping from house to house last week, but there was no smoke or flame in sight. That’s because the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue conducted an annual “smoke alarm blitz” Oct. 11, where local firefighters checked and replaced old smoke alarms in a randomly chosen Tuscaloosa neighborhood.
wvua23.com
Alabama cross-country set to host Crimson Classic
For the first time since 2017, the Alabama cross-country team host at the Harry Pritchett Course. The Crimson Classic will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, and features both men’s and women’s races. Some of the Crimson Tide distance runners believe this would be a great opportunity for...
wvua23.com
Be aware: Deadly drug fentanyl can look like candy
TUSCALOOSA – A drug disguised as candy found its way to America and safety officials are concerned about its possible presence during Halloween. “Just keep your eyes open and watch your kids closely, and pay attention to their social media especially,” said Tuscaloosa Police Department Capt. Brad Johnson.
wvua23.com
Doctors warn parents of drug overdoses in children
Doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are hoping to combat drug overdoses by using Naloxone. Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids—including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications—when given in time. There are two forms of Naloxone: a prefilled nasal spray and an injectable or shot.
wvua23.com
Future Northport water park moves locations
The city of Northport is one step closer to getting a water park, but it will be in a different location than originally anticipated. The city has signed the paperwork on a piece of property located on U.S. Highway 82 West near the building that houses Big Lots and Tractor Supply Co.
wvua23.com
Cold weather is coming. Don’t be caught unprepared
As West Alabama flirts with freezing temperatures this week, it’s time for the yearly reminder to mind your “P”s: people, pets, plants and pipes. Anders Hardware in Downtown Northport covered the first two in one stop: pipes and plants. Anders Manager J.R. Lipscomb said stove pipes, insulation...
wvua23.com
Alabama honors four hall of fame inductees
Four new members were inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 13. The ceremony was held at the Bryant Conference Center. The 2022 inductees are Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, Janet Hall O’Neil, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. Finebaum...
