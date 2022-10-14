ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Witches ride into downtown Tuscaloosa Sunday

Tall, black pointed hats, colorful clothing, and bicycles made to look like broomsticks sprawled across Government Plaza, as the Arc of Tuscaloosa held its fifth annual T-Town Witches Ride on Sunday, Oct. 16. The event featured music, multiple booths for prize-winning, and a “broomstick” bicycle contest judged by WVUA 23’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

West Alabama Food Bank expanding, needs your help

The West Alabama Food Bank is moving into a bigger space soon, and they need your help ensuring their mission of providing food for those in need can expand, too. The organization this year purchased the Buffalo Rock Company’s 10-acre site on 65th Street in Tuscaloosa just off Alabama Highway 69. That site includes a 54,000-square-foot facility the food bank plans to expand. Their goal? Adding an 11,200-square-foot cold and frozen storage area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Wanna help prevent bullying? Just dance

Bama Against Bullying is back with its annual fashion fundraiser. It raises money for bullying prevention with live music, fashion and prizes. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to combating the sources of bullying via the arts and entertainment. Founder Barbie Perry said she started Bama Against Bullying in 2018 to create awareness about bullying and its long-term effects. She promotes positive influence and bullying prevention through dance.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Northridge High School band honors Alabama POWs

Tuesday night the Northridge High School jazz and the symphonic band held their annual fall concert at Moody Music Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama. The night honored two former soldiers from Alabama Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh who were prisoners of war in Russia for 104 days.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Local firefighters change smoke alarms in annual ‘blitz’

You could hear the smoke alarms beeping from house to house last week, but there was no smoke or flame in sight. That’s because the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue conducted an annual “smoke alarm blitz” Oct. 11, where local firefighters checked and replaced old smoke alarms in a randomly chosen Tuscaloosa neighborhood.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama cross-country set to host Crimson Classic

For the first time since 2017, the Alabama cross-country team host at the Harry Pritchett Course. The Crimson Classic will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, and features both men’s and women’s races. Some of the Crimson Tide distance runners believe this would be a great opportunity for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Be aware: Deadly drug fentanyl can look like candy

TUSCALOOSA – A drug disguised as candy found its way to America and safety officials are concerned about its possible presence during Halloween. “Just keep your eyes open and watch your kids closely, and pay attention to their social media especially,” said Tuscaloosa Police Department Capt. Brad Johnson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Doctors warn parents of drug overdoses in children

Doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are hoping to combat drug overdoses by using Naloxone. Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids—including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications—when given in time. There are two forms of Naloxone: a prefilled nasal spray and an injectable or shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Future Northport water park moves locations

The city of Northport is one step closer to getting a water park, but it will be in a different location than originally anticipated. The city has signed the paperwork on a piece of property located on U.S. Highway 82 West near the building that houses Big Lots and Tractor Supply Co.
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

Cold weather is coming. Don’t be caught unprepared

As West Alabama flirts with freezing temperatures this week, it’s time for the yearly reminder to mind your “P”s: people, pets, plants and pipes. Anders Hardware in Downtown Northport covered the first two in one stop: pipes and plants. Anders Manager J.R. Lipscomb said stove pipes, insulation...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama honors four hall of fame inductees

Four new members were inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 13. The ceremony was held at the Bryant Conference Center. The 2022 inductees are Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, Janet Hall O’Neil, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. Finebaum...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy