The West Alabama Food Bank is moving into a bigger space soon, and they need your help ensuring their mission of providing food for those in need can expand, too. The organization this year purchased the Buffalo Rock Company’s 10-acre site on 65th Street in Tuscaloosa just off Alabama Highway 69. That site includes a 54,000-square-foot facility the food bank plans to expand. Their goal? Adding an 11,200-square-foot cold and frozen storage area.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO