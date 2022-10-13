Read full article on original website
WRAL
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
WRAL
Johnston Co. Sheriff's Department investigating shooting that killed Benson 2-year-old
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Johnston County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 2-year-old Sunday night that they said was the result of a shooting. A representative with the sheriff's department to WRAL News Sunday night that a 2-year-old child had been shot and killed. There were no other reported injuries.
WRAL
'We're all hurting:' East Raleigh residents on edge after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hedingham is a residential area of single family and town homes and a golf club along the eastern edge of the City of Raleigh. The entrance was lined with flowers Friday, piled up in tribute to families whose lives have turned upside down. As the sun...
WRAL
East Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood holds vigil for victims of shooting
The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a shooting in the neighborhood. The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a shooting in the neighborhood. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Paramedics rush to aid of victims with shooter still at large
Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh that would eventually end with five people dead and a sixth in critical condition. Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh...
WRAL
Victims identified in Raleigh shooting: Mother, officer, 16-year-old
Raleigh police on Friday identified the five people killed and the two injured when a gunman opened fire in Hedingham. Raleigh police on Friday identified the five people killed and the two injured when a gunman opened fire in Hedingham.
WRAL
Raleigh mayor talks one-on-one with WRAL about Hedingham shooting
Thursday evening the Raleigh mayor's worst fear was realized. Mary-Ann Baldwin was the mayor of a city rocked by a mass shooting. Thursday evening the Raleigh mayor's worst fear was realized. Mary-Ann Baldwin was the mayor of a city rocked by a mass shooting.
WRAL
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
WRAL
Work family rallies to support woman wounded in Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh is fighting for her life at WakeMed Hospital. A friend told WRAL News that Marcille "Lynn" Gardner was visiting a friend in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh Chief of Police Estella Patterson says the shooting began in...
WRAL
Victims in Raleigh's Hedingham shooting remembered for love, smiles, dog walks, big plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Friday released the names of five people who were killed and two who were injured in a shooting in an east Raleigh community. Chief of Police Estella Patterson said a 15-year-old opened fire in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and...
WRAL
At vigils, online, community rallies to support families of Raleigh mass shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a mass shooting in the neighborhood. About 200 community members gathered at the Willow Oak clubhouse. The event, planned weeks ago, was supposed to be a fall celebration, but instead it turned into a vigil.
WRAL
Police: 15-year-old shooter in critical condition at WakeMed
Raleigh police on Friday shared new details 15 hours after residents and an off-duty officer were killed in a neighborhood shooting Thursday evening. Raleigh police on Friday shared new details 15 hours after residents and an off-duty officer were killed in a neighborhood shooting Thursday evening. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles...
WRAL
Raleigh shooting victim remains at hospital as 60th birthday nears
Marcille "Lynn" Gardner was the only shooting victim still at WakeMed a day after the shooting that killed five people. Marcille "Lynn" Gardner was the only shooting victim still at WakeMed a day after the shooting that killed five people. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WRAL
Raleigh, Triangle grieve together after mass shooting claims 5 lives
The entire community is in mourning after five people were killed and two injured in a mass shooting. The entire community is in mourning after five people were killed and two injured in a mass shooting.
WRAL
Hedingham comes together to mourn, celebrate lives lost in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hedingham community in east Raleigh felt the focus of national attention Friday after it was the site of the latest mass shooting. Five people were killed and two injured in a rampage that started in the neighborhood along the Neuse River and ended miles away and hours later with the capture of a 15-year-old suspect.
WRAL
911 calls show rush to help in Hedingham
In calls to 911 that began around 5 p.m. on Thursday, residents of Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood described gunshots and screams. In calls to 911 that began around 5 p.m. on Thursday, residents of Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood described gunshots and screams.
WRAL
Dallas artist travels to Raleigh to paint mural for victims of Hedingham shooting
When Dallas artist Roberto Marquez heard about the deadly shooting in Hedingham, he did what he's done for tragedies all across the country: Packed his materials in his truck and came to Raleigh to paint a piece of hope for the community. When Dallas artist Roberto Marquez heard about the...
WRAL
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in Triton High School parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. The weapon was discovered inside the car after someone complained about the smell of marijuana coming from a...
WRAL
350 officers working NC State Fair to keep people safe
Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood.
WRAL
Memorial outside Hedingham neighborhood continues to grow
Nearby flags waved at half-staff at the entrance to the Hedingham community Saturday. Nearby flags waved at half-staff at the entrance to the Hedingham community Saturday.
