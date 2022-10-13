ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
SELMA, NC
WRAL

East Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood holds vigil for victims of shooting

The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a shooting in the neighborhood.
RALEIGH, NC
North Carolina State
WRAL

Paramedics rush to aid of victims with shooter still at large

Radio traffic shows those first responders working through a dangerous situation near the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh that would eventually end with five people dead and a sixth in critical condition.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
Gabriel Torres
Roy Cooper
WRAL

Work family rallies to support woman wounded in Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh is fighting for her life at WakeMed Hospital. A friend told WRAL News that Marcille "Lynn" Gardner was visiting a friend in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh Chief of Police Estella Patterson says the shooting began in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Police: 15-year-old shooter in critical condition at WakeMed

Raleigh police on Friday shared new details 15 hours after residents and an off-duty officer were killed in a neighborhood shooting Thursday evening.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh shooting victim remains at hospital as 60th birthday nears

Marcille "Lynn" Gardner was the only shooting victim still at WakeMed a day after the shooting that killed five people.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Hedingham comes together to mourn, celebrate lives lost in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hedingham community in east Raleigh felt the focus of national attention Friday after it was the site of the latest mass shooting. Five people were killed and two injured in a rampage that started in the neighborhood along the Neuse River and ended miles away and hours later with the capture of a 15-year-old suspect.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

911 calls show rush to help in Hedingham

In calls to 911 that began around 5 p.m. on Thursday, residents of Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood described gunshots and screams.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

350 officers working NC State Fair to keep people safe

Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood.
RALEIGH, NC

