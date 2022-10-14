ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City’s Cornucopia Festival takes over P&L District

By Heidi Schmidt, Matt Stewart
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fall weather is here, and that means it’s time for Kansas City’s Ultimate Fall Fest known as Cornucopia.

The family-friendly event will take place in the Power and Light District, across from T-Mobile Center downtown.

Organizers say there aren’t many festivals that take place downtown, and a lot of things involved in Cornucopia are free.

“There’s so much to do. There’s pumpkin decorating, strawberry swing’s going to be here, music, entertainment, a lot of food vendors. I hear there’s going to be giant turkey legs,” Kim Herman, PNC Bank, said.

Some things, like food, drinks, and carnivals rides do cost, but organizers say attendees can ride all the rides for under $25.

This is the third year for the fall festival. It is open the following dates and times:

  • Friday, Oct. 14
    • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 15
    • 11 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 16
    • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Several downtown streets will also close for the festival. Organizers said drivers will want to avoid Grand Boulevard, 14th Street and Walnut around the Power & Light District through Sunday. More information about street closures is available on Cornucopia’s website .

Parking is also available in garages downtown, but organizers also suggest parking somewhere and taking the KC Streetcar to the festival.

