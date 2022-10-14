ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yanks may face Cleveland's bugs again in a throwback to '07

By RONALD BLUM
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pOiB_0iZAVRkm00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Their fans still bugged by what happened in 2007, the New York Yankees could face pesky midges again when the American League Division Series moves to Cleveland this weekend.

The flying insects memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division Series at what was then called Jacobs Field. The bugs returned last weekend at nearby FirstEnergy Stadium for an NFL game between the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland will host the Yankees on Saturday night for Game 3 of the ALDS at what's now called Progressive Field.

Midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year.

“I was at the Browns game on Sunday after the wild card series and they were out in full force and it was the middle of the day. So I can only imagine when we get back,” Cleveland Game 3 starter Triston McKenzie said Friday. “When you try to swat them away, they don’t care and they will land on you anyway. I don’t even know how to explain it. That’s the best way to explain it. They will land on you.

"You can kill them and they will just stay there.”

Cleveland reliever Bryan Shaw said the midges are “all over your car” after games, but there's ”nothing to really do.”

Flustered by the flies, Chamberlain threw a pair of wild pitches that allowed Cleveland to tie the score in the eighth inning. The Indians went on to an 11-inning win and a four-game series victory.

Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens said he would have pulled the team off the field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Yanks' Cole available in 'pen for ALDS Game 5, could close

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night's rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound Tuesday afternoon on three days' rest in place of Jameson Taillon.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Braves reeling after playoff flop, but excited for future

More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth straight NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week. The season came to an unimaginable end with two dismal performances in Philadelphia, where the Braves were...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fantasy Football Week 7: Defense rankings

Don't look now, but the New York Jets are starting to make waves across the NFL. And while fantasy football managers mostly focus on the offense, how rookie Breece Hall is taking the league by storm (and how their wide receiver corps is, while a talented bunch, a hard puzzle to solve in fantasy). Yet, it's the Gang Green defense that might be even more impressive.
NEW YORK STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Was Ja'Marr Chase 'due,' or should you sell high?

A certain pair of socks, a synchronized chant on third downs, switching TVs if something 'bad' happens …these are a few of the superstitions that rule my sister's house during Bills' games. Bull Durham, and other movies, introduced the masses to some pretty wild superstitions in the baseball world, guaranteed to yield winning results if adhered to properly. We can laugh at them, we can go along with them, and in most cases, what's the harm?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kliff Kingbury's open to giving up play-calling after 2-4 Cardinals start

Four seasons in, Kliff Kingsbury's NFL tenure is not exactly going to plan. The Arizona Cardinals are off to a 2-4 start that's good for last place in the NFC West. They rank 16th in the NFL in total offense and 22nd in scoring with 19 points per game. Quarterback Kyler Murray is having his worst season as a pro while sporting a career-low 5.6 yards per passing attempt and 6-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio through six games.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Report: Ravens signing veteran WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Jackson, 35, last played in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. The three-time Pro Bowler who was one of the league's most dangerous deep threats in his prime started 2021 with the Rams. He was seldom used in Los Angeles, and the Rams released him after he tallied 12 catches for 233 yards and a touchdown in nine games.
BALTIMORE, MD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: NBA opening night live scores, updates, lineups, injury report, how to watch

The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday night with a pair of games featuring last season's NBA Finals participants. The Boston Celtics, last season's runner-up, host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT) in the first game. The Celtics have their core back, save for head coach Ime Udoka, who is serving a season-long suspension for inappropriate workplace conduct. In his place is interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, 34, who was an assistant on the Celtics' staff. Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports from both opening games.
BOSTON, MA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bryce Young's NFL draft prospects are dogged by questions about his size — and that's about it

October is a little early to really be talking about the NFL draft, but let’s face it: Some of these teams (specifically looking at you, Carolina Panthers) don’t really have much left to play for. In the coming weeks, more and more fanbases will start looking toward the offseason as their teams rack up the losses and sink into irrelevancy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
131K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy