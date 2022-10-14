Brand new custom built home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Walking into this well designed home you will find three bedrooms on the main with an open floor plan living area. Large kitchen with massive island boasts extra tall upper cabinets, walk in pantry, gas stove, pot filler, ceramic backsplash and Carrara quartz counters. In the living space you will find an electric fireplace with beautiful stone work as well as tray ceilings and oak colored floors as well as a sliding door leading out to the deck which will consist of Trex with a modern cable railing. The dining area features large windows allowing ample amounts of natural light to brighten the space. The master bedroom is a show stopper with black accent wall, large walk in closet and 3\4 bath with walk in tile shower and double sinks. Two additional bedrooms can be found on the main floor which share a Jack and Jill style full bath with double sinks as well as a guest half bath in the hallway. Walking in from the 3 car garage you will be greeted by Spanish inspired floor tiles in the mudroom as well as the main floor laundry room with sink. Heading into the basement you will be greeted with a large living space with wet bar ~ beverage fridge included, floating shelves with beautiful tile backsplash, walk out basement with patio, one oversized bedroom with walk in closet, additional full bath and large storage space. There is a possibility of adding a 5th bedroom and office space for an additional cost. Home features a gas furnace and radon mitigation system. $6.00 gross taxes for lot only...

LE MARS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO