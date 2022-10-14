Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Beach Park Crash Kills One, Leaves Two Hospitalized
(Beach Park, IL) A weekend crash in Beach Park left one person dead and two injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay road at Adelaide Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man veered from the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes where his vehicle struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, identified only as a 55-year-old Milwaukee woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was hospitalized with critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
wlip.com
Three Dead in Fiery Weekend Crash in Lake County
(Gurnee, IL) Three people are dead after a weekend crash in Gurnee. Police discovered what appeared to be flames just after 2 o’clock on Sunday morning in an area near Grand Avenue and Greenleaf Street. A further investigation showed a vehicle off the roadway that had crashed and caught fire. Three people inside the vehicle were found to be deceased. Because of the fire, none of the victims have been able to be identified, though autopsies are pending. The matter remains under investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team, Gurnee Police, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
fox32chicago.com
Dump truck overturns in Antioch, strikes 2 vehicles
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A dump truck overturned, and two vehicles were struck in Antioch Tuesday morning. According to officials, a dump truck turned from eastbound Route 173 onto southbound Route 45. As the driver did this, the load shifted, causing the dump truck to overturn. The gravel in the dump...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Semi driver pleads to reduced number of charges in death of tow truck driver
RACINE — The man whose semi struck and killed a tow truck driver on Interstate 94 pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges on the eve of trial. Jeremy John Phelps, 40, of Amboy, Illinois, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle on Monday, Oct. 10, in Racine County Circuit Court. The additional charge of hit & run was dismissed outright.
fox32chicago.com
Traffic alert: Vehicle crashes into guard rail along DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - SkyFOX was over the scene of a crash on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Lawrence Tuesday morning. The right two lanes were blocked at 6:30 a.m. It was a single vehicle crash, and it appeared the vehicle hit a guard rail, and then landed in the grass.
2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say
Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating
AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
wlip.com
Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
wlip.com
Suspects in Custody After Kenosha Police Serve Two Separate Warrants
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they took suspects into custody after serving warrants at two different locations Tuesday morning. The first was served at a residence in the Frank Neighborhood while the second was served in the Lincoln neighborhood. No details were released but police say both warrants were...
fox32chicago.com
Car crashes on I-57 while being chased by Country Club Hills police
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - A car being chased by Country Club Hills police crashed on Interstate 57 Monday morning, temporarily closing northbound lanes near the Bishop Ford Expressway. No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred around 9:15 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. It was not...
fox32chicago.com
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man already facing criminal charges arrested for arson: officials
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is being held on a $1 million bond for an arson incident at a business in Lake Forest. Last month, Nicholas Caban was arrested for allegedly possessing a defaced firearm. He was being held on a $100,000 bond and posted 10% to be released.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side. Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
'I was panicking': Video shows Arlington Heights police officer save boy from choking
"I was panicking. And my husband saw it all happening in slow motion," said Christine Connolly, Colin's mother.
Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
Grandfather dies after West Rogers Park shooting during attempted robbery: Chicago police
Family said the liquor store owner was planning to retire in just two months.
