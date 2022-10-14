Read full article on original website
Nick
2d ago
Weather forecast can’t get it right 3 days in advance most of the time. Everything is a storm. Drizzle 🌧
ted mager
2d ago
we were supposed to have 12 hurricanes this year too. I guess they can only predict the weather 20 yrs from now with certainty
John Mccarthy
2d ago
You mean it's going to snow! I thought it's going to be 60 all winter with the global warming threat!
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
BC Heights
Newton Highlands Restaurant Builds Off Iconic Boston Food Truck
The long lines that often stretch from The Dining Car food truck as it zigzags throughout Boston give it an almost legendary status in the city. But now, co-owners David Harnik and Naomi Klein have a tall task ahead of them: Can they recreate the truck’s vibrant buzz and flavors when surrounded by brick and mortar in the Newton Highlands?
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Police: Electrical surges causing transformer fires, smoke in buildings throughout Waltham
According to the Waltham Police Department, electrical surges are causing transformer fires, malfunctioning traffic lights and smoke in buildings throughout the city. The exact scope or severity of the incident is unknown at this time. Boston 25 has reached out to Waltham Police and will update this story when more information is available.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Salem City Councilor tells people not to visit the city ‘on a whim’ this October
SALEM, Mass. — A Salem City Councilor is urging people not to visit Salem this month ‘on a whim.’ “Have a plan and reservations,” Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. “If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”
4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District
BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
Swampscott dogwalker surrounded by at least 9 coyotes
BOSTON – Police issued a warning after a person walking their dog Saturday night in Swampscott was surrounded by at least nine coyotes.Swampscott police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Rockledge Road.The caller said a large group of coyotes were surrounding them and their dog, and "were not backing down."Officers arrived on scene and saw at least nine coyotes. "Thankfully these coyotes appeared to be scared off by the arrival of the cruisers and the strobe lights. The officers escorted the caller and their dog back to their residence without further incident," police posted.Police issued several tips for coyote encounters. They suggest yelling and waving your arms, noisemakers, projectiles, or other items like hoses, water guns with vinegar water or pepper spray.
bostonhassle.com
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs
Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
'A big loss': Bargain hunting furniture shoppers lament closing of Worcester staple Rotmans
WORCESTER — With a line of people stretching around the block Saturday morning at Rotmans, an passerby traveling above on Interstate 290 might have thought Bruce Springsteen tickets were going on sale at 10 a.m. — not a mad dash of folks searching for bargains on the finest flooring, box springs and cushioned sofas.
As pandemic fatigue sets in, COVID numbers are inching back up in Massachusetts
BOSTON - No one wants to hear it, but it's a fact. Samples from Boston's wastewater treatment plant show COVID levels rising again. Dover mom Tindley Gilbert said, like many, she worries about it less often. "I do think, especially with my kids, it's nice to have them protected so that we can move on with their regular activities, getting educated, playing activities and being active," Gilbert said. But numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week show the virus is on the rise again. There were 7,865 new COVID cases reported. Sixty people died...
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
Work halts at Mattapan’s Ryan Park wading pool after neighbors object to project
Construction was set to begin on Saturday to transform the wading pool into a spray deck, but was canceled after community opposition. A plan to transform a popular Mattapan wading pool into a spray deck has been paused after opponents voiced frustration over the lack of community input. The Department...
WCVB
Truck gets stuck under overpass at Boston's Logan Airport, blocking access to terminal
BOSTON — A tractor-trailer truck got stuck under an overpass at Boston Logan International Airport, creating a bit of a hang-up Friday night. The truck blocked access to Logan's Terminal B, which caused traffic to be rerouted through Terminal A as crews worked to dislodge the tractor-trailer. No injuries...
