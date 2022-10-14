ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 11

Nick
2d ago

Weather forecast can’t get it right 3 days in advance most of the time. Everything is a storm. Drizzle 🌧

Reply
8
ted mager
2d ago

we were supposed to have 12 hurricanes this year too. I guess they can only predict the weather 20 yrs from now with certainty

Reply
4
John Mccarthy
2d ago

You mean it's going to snow! I thought it's going to be 60 all winter with the global warming threat!

Reply(1)
6
Related
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...

Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Newton Highlands Restaurant Builds Off Iconic Boston Food Truck

The long lines that often stretch from The Dining Car food truck as it zigzags throughout Boston give it an almost legendary status in the city. But now, co-owners David Harnik and Naomi Klein have a tall task ahead of them: Can they recreate the truck’s vibrant buzz and flavors when surrounded by brick and mortar in the Newton Highlands?
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District

BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Swampscott dogwalker surrounded by at least 9 coyotes

BOSTON – Police issued a warning after a person walking their dog Saturday night in Swampscott was surrounded by at least nine coyotes.Swampscott police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Rockledge Road.The caller said a large group of coyotes were surrounding them and their dog, and "were not backing down."Officers arrived on scene and saw at least nine coyotes. "Thankfully these coyotes appeared to be scared off by the arrival of the cruisers and the strobe lights. The officers escorted the caller and their dog back to their residence without further incident," police posted.Police issued several tips for coyote encounters. They suggest yelling and waving your arms, noisemakers, projectiles, or other items like hoses, water guns with vinegar water or pepper spray.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
bostonhassle.com

Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs

Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

As pandemic fatigue sets in, COVID numbers are inching back up in Massachusetts

BOSTON - No one wants to hear it, but it's a fact. Samples from Boston's wastewater treatment plant show COVID levels rising again. Dover mom Tindley Gilbert said, like many, she worries about it less often. "I do think, especially with my kids, it's nice to have them protected so that we can move on with their regular activities, getting educated, playing activities and being active," Gilbert said. But numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week show the virus is on the rise again. There were 7,865 new COVID cases reported. Sixty people died...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy