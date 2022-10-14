Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock.
Motley Fool
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
Coca-Cola isn't facing the same inflation-rooted troubles as many other companies right now. Visa credit cards are becoming the default way consumers pay for things, replacing cash. TJX discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall's are beneficiaries of the apparel industry's inventory woes.
Motley Fool
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Stocks Could Tumble 30% in a Recession. Should You Be Worried?
It's a possibility investors will need to brace for. Jamie Dimon has issued many dire warnings about an impending recession. He also cautions investors that their portfolios could take a severe hit if economic conditions worsen. For months on end, financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018.
Motley Fool
If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position
Following an incredible rebound, Deere & Company may face another headwind for the exact opposite reason. The ever-changing regulatory environment for prescription drugs could leave Royalty Pharma vulnerable. Erie Indemnity shares are in the habit of driving unsustainable rallies.
Motley Fool
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
Are your savings on par with the typical American's?. There are different estimates out there as to what Americans have saved. It's a good idea to focus more on your personal needs and goals than on what the typical person has socked away. If you're curious as to how well...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Iamgold has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
Motley Fool
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Amgen has nine therapies that brought in $1 billion or more in revenue last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals sees big potential in a gene-editing blood therapy.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Loves This Stock. Should You?
However, whether you follow the famous investor into this consumer goods stock depends on your investing style.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash
McDonald's is a fast-food behemoth with more than 40,000 stores worldwide. PepsiCo is a snack and beverage giant with a wide range of famous brands. Kimberly-Clark is a consumer goods giant with reliable and recognizable brands.
Motley Fool
Why Shopify Stock Is Down 80% This Year
The e-commerce platform rode the wave of pandemic-driven online activity. Now, sales growth is slowing, and the stock price has fallen back down to Earth. It will take another few quarters to get the company's momentum going again.
Motley Fool
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip
It's been a tough year for investors, with all three major indexes plummeting into a bear market. Historically, every bear market decline has been a tantalizing buying opportunity for patient investors. Scooping up shares of these bargain-priced stocks would be a smart move.
Motley Fool
Why Legend Biotech's Shares Jumped 14.2% On Tuesday
Legend specializes in oncology and cell therapies. Its CAR-T therapy, Carvykti, that it developed with Janssen, is showing promising revenue numbers. Carvykti is going head-to-head against another new multiple myeloma therapy.
Motley Fool
Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today
Big banks have reported solid consumer spending and low charge offs, allaying fears of a recession today. This actually seems to be helping the stocks of younger and "riskier" players in the fintech space by an even greater amount.
Motley Fool
Why Ford, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Raced Ahead Today
For the second straight month, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported higher car sales in Europe. August's gain in sales was 4.4%, but September's was twice as strong -- 9.6%. At long last, semiconductor supply chains may be starting to unsnarl.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now
The market downturn has been relentless for growth...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Shot Higher Monday
Rivian and Lucid both say they are on track to hit their current 2022 production targets. Stocks of early-stage EV companies have already dropped substantially this year. Canoo announced a new order but still may need to raise additional capital.
Motley Fool
Why Twilio Stock Popped Today
Investors are hoping recent bank earnings mean the U.S. economy is strong. Twilio investors should prepare for some more volatility.
Motley Fool
Why MongoDB, Okta, and Fastly Rose More Than the Markets Today
MongoDB saw an upgrade but only to a "neutral" rating. Bombed-out growth stocks are trying to find their footing after a year of brutal declines.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
CVS Health is known for pharmacies, but it's actually a healthcare benefits management company that provides many of the benefits it manages. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate with several growth drivers, including the leading constant glucose monitor for people with diabetes. AbbVie is a pharma stock that offers an...
