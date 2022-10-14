Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash in Southern Idaho Blocks US-93 for Approximately 9 Hours
JEROME, ID - On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash on US93 near milepost 66, north of Jerome, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2011 Honda Pilot being driven by a 41-year-old...
Jerome Man Killed in Multi-vehicle Crash on U.S. 93
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 76-year-old man hauling potatoes was killed in a five-vehicle crash Monday morning north of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 6:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and 750 N Road where a Honda Pilot trying to make a left-hand turn was rear-ended by a Honda CRV. The 76-year-old man from Jerome was driving a Peterbilt straight truck with potatoes struck the Honda CRV and ended up crossing the center line and struck a Kenworth semi-truck head-on. ISP said the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling too close and rear-ended the Kenworth. The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old woman from Dietrich, and the 56-year-old man from Jerome driving the Kenworth were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The crash blocked the highway for more than nine hours.
Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Waste Cases
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say two large game animals were left to waste in late September and earlier this month in east Idaho. Conservation officers are looking into two cases, one that happened around October 11 and one around September 30. Idaho Fish and Game got a tip of either a small elk or deer left to waste near Rockland in Power County. Conservation officers found skinned and quartered remains of the animal just west of Big Canyon Road without a head, making it impossible to identify. Leaving a game animal to waste is punishable of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, including the loss of hunting privileges.
One dead, two injured in five-vehicle wreck that shut down highway for nine hours
On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 93 at milepost 66, north of Jerome. A 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old female from Hansen, Idaho, was traveling south on US93, attempting a left turn at the intersection of 750 N Rd. A 2010 Honda CRV driven by an 18-year-old male from Shoshone, Idaho, crashed into the rear...
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in Jerome County Sunday afternoon. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Fire, and Jerome EMS responded to South 200 West near Bob Barton road around...
South Idaho Farmer Paid For Separate Burial For Amputated Leg
Some things in life you just can't make up. A deceased, south Idaho farmer who lost a leg in an accident apparently paid for it to be buried separately from the rest of his body on the opposite side of the cemetery. This story is one of those "only in...
Watch Deer Attack Woman, Man, and Dogs, East of Idaho as Woman Screams
Living in Idaho, it is not uncommon to see wild animals in the neighborhood, in town, or your driveway. Deer, squirrels, moose, coyotes, and raccoons are some of the animals we find when going outside here, but how you react to them, often reflects how they react to you. Sometimes you notice them before you walk out and you stay inside, while other times they may surprise you, but you get in the car or go back into the house. Maybe in some instances, and depending on the animal, you stand still and have a stare-down with each other. A recent video shows what a Wyoming family did when they came into contact with a buck in their driveway, and they did everything wrong.
No wildlife crime is too small to report
A recent survey of Idaho sportsmen and women found that nearly 80% of participants who had observed or knew about a wildlife crime opted to report the offense to a conservation officer or other law enforcement. It’s great to see that the bulk of Idaho citizens recognize the importance of assisting conservation officers by reporting wildlife crimes!
Motorcyclist dies in collision with car on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54 east of Rupert. A 26-year-old male from Rupert was travelling eastbound on SH25 in a Chevrolet sedan. A 60-year-old male from Rupert was directly behind the Chevrolet on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The Chevrolet slowed to a stop to initiate a left-hand turn....
Rupert Man Killed in Two-vehicle Crash
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash just east of Rupert. The 60-year-old of Rupert had been headed east on State Highway 25, at just before 7 p.m. on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he tried to pass a Chevrolet sedan as it was making a left-hand turn off the highway and struck the driver's side, according to Idaho State Police. The 60-year-old was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver of the car, also from Rupert, was not injured in the crash. The road was blocked for more than two-hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End Fire Quick Response Unit and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.
Work Begins on New Twin Falls Fire Station 3
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a second new fire station in Twin Falls officially got under way Monday afternoon. Located just a few hundred feet south of the current Fire Station #3 will sit a brand new facility along Washington Avenue, next to the Swensen's Grocery Store. A group of city staff, including firefighters, city council members, and the public, broke ground for Station #3 on a bare dirt lot. In a little more than a year Twin Falls will have two new fire stations. Construction began on Station #2 on Cheney Drive earlier this summer.
‘Monster’ hybrid trout breaks catch-and-release record in Idaho
ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Hailey Thomas was fishing with her husband Shane and two children on Henrys Lake on Oct. 4 when she hooked her “monster” catch. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the pair had been struggling to catch fish and had just changed fishing spots when a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid grabbed her line.
The 10 Scariest Ways to Die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Halloween is fast approaching, and with it comes scary movie season. Many of us enjoy Halloween movies for different reasons. Some like lighthearted movies such as Casper, Hocus Pocus, or Halloweentown, while others like horror, gore, and scarier ones, like Saw, Halloween, or Friday the 13th. While some of us enjoy the gore and death and how scary they would be to experience, it got me thinking, what would be the scariest ways to die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley?
Magic Valley Lakes Stocked with Thousands of Trout
The Idaho Fish and Game has a plan to stock 11 different lakes and ponds around the Magic Valley and has already dropped off more than 10,000 rainbow trout. Between October 3rd and 7th fish were stocked at Salmon Falls Creek, Freedom Park Pond, Filer Ponds, Burley Pond, Dog Creek Reservoir, Emerald Lake, Crystal Springs Lake, and Niagara Springs.
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Rupert
RUPERT – A Rupert man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle east of Rupert Saturday night. Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred at 6:55 p.m. on ID Highway 25 near mile marker 54. A 26-year-old man from Rupert, whose name was not released, was headed...
Is Idaho One of the Most Hated States in America?
If you were to select an Idahoan at random and ask them, “do you love Idaho or hate Idaho?” What do you think they’ll say? I’m thinking they'll tell you they love Idaho!. Most people are very proud to live in Idaho, and thankfully, I don’t...
Bill to ban Public Drag Performances in Idaho Expected in Next Legislative Session
A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Idaho 'Jane Doe' case from 2014 solved
TWIN FALLS — In a case that made headlines more than eight years ago, DNA evidence has revealed the body of a woman found in the Snake River below the Perrine Bridge to be that of a San Diego resident, police say. “Jane Doe” was identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson (aka Sash Ergateage). The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday. ...
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
