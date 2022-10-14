Living in Idaho, it is not uncommon to see wild animals in the neighborhood, in town, or your driveway. Deer, squirrels, moose, coyotes, and raccoons are some of the animals we find when going outside here, but how you react to them, often reflects how they react to you. Sometimes you notice them before you walk out and you stay inside, while other times they may surprise you, but you get in the car or go back into the house. Maybe in some instances, and depending on the animal, you stand still and have a stare-down with each other. A recent video shows what a Wyoming family did when they came into contact with a buck in their driveway, and they did everything wrong.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO