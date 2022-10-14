Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Normal Town Council votes 4-3 to favor Rivian and not seek bids to buy government vehicles
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council narrowly agreed Monday night to favor hometown Rivian Automotive by purchasing two electric vehicles without going through the formal bidding process. The town won’t advertise for bids, which typically enable taxpayers to get the lowest possible price for major government purchases....
wcbu.org
Q&A: Greater Peoria EDC leader Setti touts benefits of potential wind, solar farms in Peoria County
A proposed wind farm in northern Peoria County would be the first one within the county boundaries. Earlier this year, Houston-based energy developer ConnectGen was issued three temporary permits for meteorological towers to collect data on the viability of a potential Four Creeks wind farm in Millbrook Township. The development...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County adopts annual tax levy
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
1470 WMBD
No tax rate hike, but expect higher property tax bills in Peoria County
PEORIA, Ill. — Local residents and businesses in Peoria County will face higher property tax bills, but not because local tax rates are going up, rather because the county will be spending significantly more money. It’s one take away as the Peoria County Board approves its budget for the...
1470 WMBD
City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
wcbu.org
Galesburg city council pledges $1M for Railroad Hall of Fame
The city of Galesburg is pledging up to $1 million for a railroad tourism project that’s been decades in the making. The idea to build the National Railroad Hall of Fame in Galesburg dates back to the early 1990s, when local business owners were looking for ways to boost the economy.
25newsnow.com
Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
25newsnow.com
Normal Council to decide whether to favor Rivian for government vehicle purchases
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council is being asked to forgo formal bidding procedures and buy two electric vehicles made at the local Rivian Automotive plant. Businesses typically submit bids to sell their products and services to local governments in a process enabling taxpayers to get the lowest possible price.
newschannel20.com
Wrong candidate name appears on Illinois county's ballot
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election officials in Schuyler County are now facing criticism from GOP lawmakers after putting the wrong name on vote-by-mail ballots. Voters received ballots with former Republican candidate Peggy Hubbard on them instead of current nominee Kathy Salvi for United States Senator. Illinois State Board...
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois pays fine, makes emergency response ‘adjustments’ after fatal 2016 Canton explosion
Ameren Illinois is updating its incident response practices as part of a penalty settlement related to a fatal 2016 gas line explosion in Canton. Under terms of the February agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren paid a $418,000 civil fine and said it would take additional “corrective actions.” Ameren has not admitted any liability in the explosion that killed one man and injured three others.
wglt.org
County clerks fight back amid election disinformation at Bloomington event
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael referenced a quote from anchorman Howard Beale in the 1976 movie “Network” when she said, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any longer.”. That’s how she began an election question and answer session and voting...
wcbu.org
Peoria area health organizations identify community needs
The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment identifies three major public health issues in the Tri-County area: active living, mental health and obesity. The assessment is done every three years and conducted by a partnership among Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford county health departments, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health Central Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Expected decline in gas prices after refinery issues: What’s next?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers may want to take advantage of this week’s price drop as the average gas price in Peoria fell 3.7 cents this week to average $4.28 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 51.8 cents...
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
videtteonline.com
Main Street to undergo year-long construction for a nearly $4 million water main replacement
A series of water main replacements will begin next September along Main Street. The nearly $4 million project will replace some of the oldest sections of the water main, from Division Street to Virginia Street and from Beaufort Street to College Avenue, in an effort to improve water quality for Normal residents.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayor’s political plans still a mystery
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A run for re-election -- is still up in the air for the current mayor of Pekin. Mayor Mark Luft has not announced a campaign for reelection yet. Two city councilmembers have announced campaigns -- Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter. Luft tells us he will...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
wcbu.org
What's next for the Peoria Housing Authority's Riverwest and Harrison Homes sites?
The new Providence Pointe development replacing the Taft Homes is getting a lot of attention. But the Peoria Housing Authority also has an eye on its other properties around the city. The Peoria Housing Authority is working to fully acquire the Riverwest development from a limited partner as part of...
wcbu.org
South Side Mission breaks ground on new thrift store
South Side Mission broke ground Monday on a new thrift store on Garden Street in an expansion of services for residents in the 61605 zip code area. South Side Mission has contracted with a minority owned architectural firm, IDG+, as well as a female and minority owned general contractor, AFE Construction.
