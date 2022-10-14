ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County adopts annual tax levy

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County property owners will have to cough up a little more cash after the board of commissioners voted to adopt the annual tax levy Thursday. The property tax rate will remain flat at 82.41 cents per one hundred dollars of equalized assessed value....
1470 WMBD

City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Galesburg city council pledges $1M for Railroad Hall of Fame

The city of Galesburg is pledging up to $1 million for a railroad tourism project that’s been decades in the making. The idea to build the National Railroad Hall of Fame in Galesburg dates back to the early 1990s, when local business owners were looking for ways to boost the economy.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Driving change: AMT responds as local departments forgo their services

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two areas relying on Advanced Medical Transport for ambulance service appear ready to potentially go at it alone. Recently, fire departments across the region have started to take matters into their own hands to offer their own emergency transportation. But AMT – the area’s dominant provider – says they’re going to continue adapting to changes as they come, while serving communities to the best of their ability.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Wrong candidate name appears on Illinois county's ballot

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election officials in Schuyler County are now facing criticism from GOP lawmakers after putting the wrong name on vote-by-mail ballots. Voters received ballots with former Republican candidate Peggy Hubbard on them instead of current nominee Kathy Salvi for United States Senator. Illinois State Board...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Ameren Illinois pays fine, makes emergency response ‘adjustments’ after fatal 2016 Canton explosion

Ameren Illinois is updating its incident response practices as part of a penalty settlement related to a fatal 2016 gas line explosion in Canton. Under terms of the February agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren paid a $418,000 civil fine and said it would take additional “corrective actions.” Ameren has not admitted any liability in the explosion that killed one man and injured three others.
CANTON, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria area health organizations identify community needs

The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment identifies three major public health issues in the Tri-County area: active living, mental health and obesity. The assessment is done every three years and conducted by a partnership among Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford county health departments, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health Central Illinois.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Expected decline in gas prices after refinery issues: What’s next?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers may want to take advantage of this week’s price drop as the average gas price in Peoria fell 3.7 cents this week to average $4.28 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 51.8 cents...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin mayor’s political plans still a mystery

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A run for re-election -- is still up in the air for the current mayor of Pekin. Mayor Mark Luft has not announced a campaign for reelection yet. Two city councilmembers have announced campaigns -- Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter. Luft tells us he will...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Body found on railroad property in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

South Side Mission breaks ground on new thrift store

South Side Mission broke ground Monday on a new thrift store on Garden Street in an expansion of services for residents in the 61605 zip code area. South Side Mission has contracted with a minority owned architectural firm, IDG+, as well as a female and minority owned general contractor, AFE Construction.
PEORIA, IL

