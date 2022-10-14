Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
Fishers police arrest 20-year-old in bank armed robbery
FISHERS, Ind. — A Lawrence man is in jail after police arrested him for an armed robbery at a Fishers bank Oct. 11. Quinn Kellam, a 20-year-old from Lawrence, is believed to be responsible for the robbery. Police identified and arrested him Oct. 17 after an investigation led by the Fishers Police Department. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, IMPD Covert Robbery Unit and IMPD SWAT also assisted in the investigation.
Person killed in I-69 crash south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi south of Bloomington Tuesday morning. Just after 6 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 111 mile-marker of Interstate 69 southbound, near U.S. 37, for a crash between a passenger car and a semi, which was hauling liquid asphalt.
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
Columbus police investigate 3 shootings in 5 days
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
Judge dismisses families' lawsuit against FedEx over deadly mass shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the families of five victims of the FedEx mass shooting in Indianapolis against the company. The judge also told the families' attorneys that the Worker’s Compensation Board is the place where they can make claims against FedEx and related entities.
korncountry.com
Columbus man arrested for dealing meth
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) busted a local man on felony drug charges early Friday morning. Officers observed Miguel J. “Yogi” Rivas, 34, in the 900 block of 11th Street, shortly before 1 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody without incident as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to CPD Public Relations Officer Lt. Matt Harris.
iustv.com
Man arrested after stabbing at Kroger
Curtis Martin was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement after police say he stabbed a man at the Kroger on Liberty Drive and fled from the scene. Around 11 pm officers responded to a report of a fight at Kroger, where they found...
Trial of suspect in deadly shooting after downtown protests ends with guilty verdict
INDIANAPOLIS — A new trial for a suspect in a deadly shooting in downtown Indianapolis after the 2020 protests ended with a guilty verdict. A judge found Tyler Newby guilty of a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Prosecutors had been seeking a conviction on a murder charge. A previous trial ended in a hung jury.
DNA technology positively identifies skeletal remains found in Monroe County in 2004
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has positively identified skeletal remains found by a turkey hunter in May 2004. The remains were found on Richardson Road, near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County. Evidence at the scene led detectives to believe a homicide likely occurred. Thanks...
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
wamwamfm.com
2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
WIBC.com
ISP: Crash into Backyard Leaves One Man Dead
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after a car crash left him in the backyard of a home off of I-70. Indiana State Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30p.m. Through the investigation, they believe that the man was driving westbound on I-70 by the Keystone Avenue exchange.
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
WANE-TV
Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn
Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
wrtv.com
Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTHR
