Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Zip Trip: Papi's Tacos

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a woman and hiding her body behind his house. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/man-gets-30-years-for-killing-woman-hiding-body-behind-upstate-home/. Spartanburg County working to improve infrastructure …. Spartanburg County working to improve infrastructure through storm water projects. Investigation continues into shooting at...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Carolina Ballet Theatre

Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair

Investigation continues into shooting at Piedmont …. Investigation continues into shooting at Piedmont Interstate Fair. SC Dept of Education releases latest school report …. The South Carolina Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state's public schools.
PIEDMONT, SC
WYFF4.com

'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road

GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Ramon Nieves Lugo joins 7 News at Fall For Greenville

Amy Wood speaks with Ramon Nieves Lugo who will take over as chairman of Fall For Greenville next year, during 7NEWS at 4. Ramon Nieves Lugo joins 7 News at Fall For Greenville. Amy Wood speaks with Ramon Nieves Lugo who will take over as chairman of Fall For Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat of Humanity Greenville Celebrate Home Dedication

Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Habitat for Humanity of Greenville wrapped up their 3rd annual house build with a dedication ceremony last week. During the event, Natalia Mayley and her five children received the keys to their brand-new home in the Woodside Park neighborhood, a new Habitat neighborhood located in the historic Woodside Mill Community of Simpsonville. The Arena staff and community volunteers began building the home back in May of this year. Construction began inside The Well and was later moved to its permanent location at Woodside Park once the framework was completed. In addition to The Well, build partners included AFL, Harley-Davidson of Greenville, KW Beverage, Levy Restaurants, Pepsi of Greenville, Spero Financial, Spinx, and Wells Fargo.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Greer celebrates 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act

Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution in the waterways. Greer celebrates 50th anniversary of Clean Water …. Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to...
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Lucinda

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucinda. Lucinda is a retriever/pitbull mix that is almost eight weeks old, She is getting spayed on Wednesday but the pre-adoption process starts today (Monday). She would be available to go home with some lucky parents Wednesday.
SPARTANBURG, SC
deltanews.tv

Chapel Hart Tamale Festival

Chapel Hart wowed the crowd Friday night at the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville. Hear a snippet of their music in the story.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Bright Lights Greenville

Most teens are likely playing sports, studying, and thinking about college. Our next guest does this all while balancing the day to day work that running a non profit requires. We have Connor Farrell here with us to tell us all about Bright Lights Greenville. Bright Lights Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man stabbed to death outside Walhalla home

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was stabbed to death Monday night outside of his Walhalla home. Police said the stabbing happened outside of a home on Moore Avenue in Walhalla. They responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Monday night. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said 43-year-old Terrance...
WALHALLA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating Monday night homicide in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the Walhalla Police Department is investigating an apparent stabbing that killed one person on Monday night. Coroner Karl Addis said the 43-year-old man died outside a home along Moore Avenue. According to Addis, a 911 call was made...
WALHALLA, SC

