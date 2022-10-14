ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

kalb.com

Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. October 17 01:05 Caller said that someone is in the bushes near Coburn’s, near Magnolia. 01:57 Suspicious vehicle at the Walking Park. 07:30 Wreck reported near West Vine, behind the Supereete, no injuries. 07:32 Caller reported a pit bull loose that belongs to a subject in…
EUNICE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Chief Neal Lartigue reports multiple shootings and an arrest

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1:15 a.m. p.m.Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the area of Chataignier and Main where shots were being fired. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple people were injured during the shooting. According to Officers at the scene, one person was shot in the back area of the head, one person was shot in the jaw and two others were injured in the arm.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System announced late Thursday, (Oct. 13), that it has banned Paqui hot chips from all campuses and facilities, effective immediately, after multiple students required medical attention for participating in a social media challenge called the Paqui ‘one chip challenge.’. According...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
libertypatriotpress.com

Color guard’s new routine is out of this world

The LHS color guard is back and better than ever with their newest performance, “Pale Blue Dot.”. This performance is not the only thing that is new this year. The team has a new captain now too. The color guard team ended last school year by choosing who would...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

