Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens at N.J. apartment complex, police say
A woman was arrested Monday after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers at a Glassboro apartment complex, police said. The alleged incident began with a fight between the woman, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartment Complex shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Glassboro Police Department.
N.J. mother charged in death of 2-year-old who ingested fentanyl, authorities say
A New Jersey mother has been charged with aggravated manslaughter weeks after her 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died, authorities said. Natalie M. Sabie, 34, of Lacey, was also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl following her arrest Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.
Pa. man charged in fatal N.J. crash was intoxicated, cops say
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania man with vehicular homicide in connection with a June auto accident in Gloucester County. Connor P. Ruggieri, 22, of Newtown Square, was allegedly “under the influence of intoxicants” when he was involved in a three-vehicle wreck on Route 322 in Woolwich Township on June 6, according to his criminal complaint.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Woman charged with attempted murder said she intentionally ran down 3 kids, cops say
A woman charged with attempted murder told police she intentionally ran down three children while fleeing from a melee at a Gloucester County apartment complex on Monday, according to court documents. Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green, 22, of Pilesgrove Township, is jailed on three counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault...
Third man is charged in Jersey City fatal shooting in June
A third man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, was arrested Monday at the Morris County jail in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Howard, who was gunned down in the area of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive just after 11 p.m. on June 12.
Three men and a juvenile face murder charges in N.J shooting
Three men and a juvenile were charged with murder in the July shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Camden, authorities said Monday. Angelo Roman, Geunel Lajara, both 19, along with D’Angelo Hill, 20, and the juvenile also face conspiracy to commit murder charges in the slaying of 24-year-old Naseem Lindsey, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The name of the juvenile was not released because of his age.
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Kahiree Peterson Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder In May Homicide
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the May 2022 murder of Ali Abdullah, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses. He was served his complaints this week at the Mercer County Correction Center, where he is being held on unrelated charges. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Peterson pending trial.
Reported shooting threat leads to Jersey City man being charged with loaded gun: police
Jersey City police responding to the area of Chopin Court and Montgomery Street on reports of a group of men threatening to shoot people arrested one man and recovered a loaded handgun, authorities said. According to police radio transmissions, multiple people called police at 6:25 p.m. to report that seven...
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School turns self in
Troy Fletcher is charged with murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month, according to police.
Suspect arrested in SEPTA El platform shooting
Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 34-year-old woman after a shooting on a SEPTA Market-Frankford El platform that left a man in the hospital.
fox29.com
Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
3 Men, 1 Juvenile Charged With First-degree Murder for Camden, NJ, Shooting
Three men and one juvenile have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Camden this past summer. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on the evening of July 27th, Camden County Police officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation in the 100 block of North 25th Street.
US Marshals offer $5K reward for teen suspect in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Dayron Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder and related charges in relation to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on September 27 following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.
3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
Bucks County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Allegedly Threatening Resident With Gun
A Bucks County man was arrested on drug charges after police were told he allegedly threatened a resident with a gun. Officers were called to the Mill Creek Apartments on East Lincoln Highway on a report of an armed man dressed in all black around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Penndel Borough police said in a Sunday, Oct. 16 release.
Drug dealer admits he sold narcotics that killed customer
A drug dealer from Atlantic City admitted he sold a combination of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl that killed a 42-year-old man. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to strict-liability drug induced death and drug distribution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Rivera is expected to receive 10 years in...
NJ.com
NJ
