Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pa. man charged in fatal N.J. crash was intoxicated, cops say

Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania man with vehicular homicide in connection with a June auto accident in Gloucester County. Connor P. Ruggieri, 22, of Newtown Square, was allegedly “under the influence of intoxicants” when he was involved in a three-vehicle wreck on Route 322 in Woolwich Township on June 6, according to his criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Third man is charged in Jersey City fatal shooting in June

A third man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, was arrested Monday at the Morris County jail in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Howard, who was gunned down in the area of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive just after 11 p.m. on June 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Three men and a juvenile face murder charges in N.J shooting

Three men and a juvenile were charged with murder in the July shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Camden, authorities said Monday. Angelo Roman, Geunel Lajara, both 19, along with D’Angelo Hill, 20, and the juvenile also face conspiracy to commit murder charges in the slaying of 24-year-old Naseem Lindsey, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The name of the juvenile was not released because of his age.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Kahiree Peterson Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder In May Homicide

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the May 2022 murder of Ali Abdullah, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses. He was served his complaints this week at the Mercer County Correction Center, where he is being held on unrelated charges. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Peterson pending trial.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Drug dealer admits he sold narcotics that killed customer

A drug dealer from Atlantic City admitted he sold a combination of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl that killed a 42-year-old man. Ramon Rivera, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to strict-liability drug induced death and drug distribution, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Rivera is expected to receive 10 years in...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
