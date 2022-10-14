Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must VisitTravel MavenEdinburgh, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
bcdemocrat.com
Cora “Darlene” Roberts
Cora “Darlene” Roberts, 74, of Nashville, passed away at 7:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Willow Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center. Darlene was born Feb. 27, 1948, in Columbus, Indiana, the daughter of Rev. Elza B. and Cora Evelyn Hendershot Michaels. Darlene attended Green Valley Apostolic Pentecostal...
bcdemocrat.com
Darwin G. Popplewell
Darwin G. Popplewell, age 83 passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, 2022 at Brown County Health & Living Community in Nashville. He was a resident of Brown County. Darwin was born Dec. 18, 1938 in Russell Springs, KY, to the late Emmitt and Maudie (Johnson) Popplewell. He retired...
bcdemocrat.com
OCTOBER IN BROWN: Fall events in Brown County
Brown County Parks and Recreation will host a Fall-O-Ween Party on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Deer Run Park, 1001 Deer Run Lane. Hay rides, a bounce house, a weenie roast and much more will be available. The party is free to attend. A screening of...
bcdemocrat.com
CLUB NEWS: Pioneer women, bridge and euchre club, veterans and more
The Pioneer Women’s Club met Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Howard Hughes Hall of the Brown County History Center. Bobbie Mentzel gave a lesson on how to construct various types of pot holders. Her lesson included use of binding tools, ruler grips and point turners as well as the need for batting and Insul-bright to create a successful product. Several new pot holders and hand crafted fall items are now available in the History Center Gift Shop at 90 E. Gould Street.
bcdemocrat.com
Government calendar for week of Oct. 18
Brown County Convention and Visitors Commission and Bureau — 8:30 a.m., Meeting Room, Brown County Visitors Center, 211 S. Van Buren St. Brown County Election Board Work Session — 2 p.m., Salmon Room, County Office Building, 201 Locust Lane. Brown County and Helmsburg Regional Sewer Districts — 2...
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Oct. 18
Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
bcdemocrat.com
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Library hosting variety of events; Immunization clinic this week; 50 year reunion
The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host several events in October for all ages. Tuesday, Oct. 18 and 25 and Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m., “Healthy Habits for Healthy Kids,” Kids can try new foods, experience new flavors and learn about healthy snacks. Class size is limited to 10. For kids ages 6 to 12.
bcdemocrat.com
Scoreboard, Oct. 14-15
Summary: Brown County went the distance in a 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10 loss to Indian Creek Saturday in the semifinals of the Edgewood Sectional. Madilyn Hawley recorded 30 assists and two aces, and Londyn Koester had 29 digs and two aces to lead the Eagles (11-16). Anna Stogsdill and Milly Patrick each pounded 11 kills, and Abigail Watson notched two blocks.
bcdemocrat.com
SPORTS BRIEFS: Classes open at YMCA; Simply Fitness retreat this weekend
The Brown County YMCA, 105 Willow St., will continue to host classes and sessions. Homeschool Swim and Gym will occur every Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Activities are open to children grades kindergarten through six. The cost per session is $30 per child and $25 per each additional sibling...
Comments / 0