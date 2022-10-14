The Pioneer Women’s Club met Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Howard Hughes Hall of the Brown County History Center. Bobbie Mentzel gave a lesson on how to construct various types of pot holders. Her lesson included use of binding tools, ruler grips and point turners as well as the need for batting and Insul-bright to create a successful product. Several new pot holders and hand crafted fall items are now available in the History Center Gift Shop at 90 E. Gould Street.

