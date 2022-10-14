Read full article on original website
WTVW
Fire burns link to Evansville's industrial past
WTVW
The Evansville Fire Department has provided new details on a massive fire that erupted at the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning. EFD gives update on massive Morton Warehouse blaze. The Evansville Fire Department has provided new details on a massive fire that erupted at the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning.
WTVW
Here’s why shelters are raising white flags
TRI-STATE (WEHT) – With the first expected freeze of the season, homeless shelters are raising a flag. The white flag they are raising is not a sign of surrender but a sign of a White Flag Night. A White Flag Night is a volunteer-run event that helps provide all community members a warm place to sleep during inclement weather.
WTVW
Wendell Foster hosting 2022 Special Needs Expo
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Wendell Foster, a local agency serving people with disabilities, will be hosting their annual Special Needs Expo on October 22, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Owensboro Convention Center. The Special Needs Expo is an opportunity for community agencies to provide information...
