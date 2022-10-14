Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
kiss951.com
‘Impractical Jokers’ Coming To North Carolina In 2023
James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, have announced a brand new live comedy tour. The 30+ city tour launches in February 2023. It’s the first time the comedians have toured together in three years and they’re coming to the Carolinas.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Places to Travel for Thanksgiving Weekend
As we slowly approach November, some people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving festivities. From hosting at their place, going to a local family member’s home, or traveling out of town. Thanksgiving weekend gives us time to embrace our families and be thankful for what we have. One thing with my family that I truly enjoyed growing up, is that we would take family vacations for Thanksgiving. Not every year, but those years we were on trips were some of my favorite holiday memories. It was not about the food, but the time we all got to spend with each other. Our top travel idea was taking a family cruise during Thanksgiving weekend. It is one of the coolest memories I have of growing up.
kiss951.com
List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina
It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
kiss951.com
Free North Carolina College Applications To Select Colleges Now Open
As a parent, the time comes around once in a lifetime for your child to apply for college. Today, select North Carolina state colleges open up free applications. There is a short window for this to be done. It opens today October 17, 2022, and closes on October 21, 2022. The question I’m sure comes up as to which colleges are offering this opportunity and what is the process for this. Both questions have simple answers. Here is a list courtesy of Charlotte on The Cheap of the colleges your future student can apply to offer this.
Mechanic? New York State Is Offering Big Money
The weather across New York State is about to get cold and nasty for the next few days.It wouldn't surprise me if the salt trucks and plow trucks were out in some locations across the higher elevations of New York. Can you imagine how many vehicles it takes to keep...
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs
New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
What to do if your homebuying plan got scrapped this year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/ NerdWallet) – Millennials are in peak nesting mode. We want the outdoor space many apartments lack, or the room to grow that a starter house doesn’t offer. There’s just a not-so-small problem. (Gestures broadly at everything.) The median existing home sales price of U.S. homes was $389,500 in August, according to the […]
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
AdWeek
Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
Kodak hiring film technicians, citing increase in demand
No, Kodachrome will not be coming back.
New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks
Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
Rochester bank exec charged with defrauding 2 victims out of more than $500k
According to prosecutors, none of the property investments came to fruition.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
