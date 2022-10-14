ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wspa.com

Carolina Ballet Theatre

Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Get ready for plenty of fun, food and music at Rhythm on the Rails

The City of Clinton will host Rhythm on the Rails on October 22 from 10am-10pm. The event will be in conjunction with the annual Smokin’ on the Rails, a Southern BBQ Network competition, which will start Friday October 21 and continue through the night of October 22. Rhythm on...
CLINTON, SC
deltanews.tv

Chapel Hart Tamale Festival

Chapel Hart wowed the crowd Friday night at the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville. Hear a snippet of their music in the story.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Lucinda

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucinda. Lucinda is a retriever/pitbull mix that is almost eight weeks old, She is getting spayed on Wednesday but the pre-adoption process starts today (Monday). She would be available to go home with some lucky parents Wednesday.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 9 - Part 2

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 9 - Part 2
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
SHELBY, NC
wspa.com

Ramon Nieves Lugo joins 7 News at Fall For Greenville

Amy Wood speaks with Ramon Nieves Lugo who will take over as chairman of Fall For Greenville next year, during 7NEWS at 4.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Greer celebrates 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act

Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution in the waterways.
GREER, SC
towncarolina.com

Alexandra Walton and Christopher Lewis

When Alexandra bought Arizona Steakhouse in Simpsonville in 2013, Chris was the “fun guy” on staff, and as the years went by, they became close friends and then something more. They eventually got engaged on the 18th green at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, and were married at...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
lander.edu

Chad Smith and Azjanae Anderson Named Homecoming King and Queen

Lander University announced its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen following the volleyball game in the Finis Horne Arena on Saturday, Oct. 15. Lander’s student body voted Chad Smith, a senior sociology major from Inman; and Azjanae Anderson, a senior business administration major from Columbia as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. Smith was sponsored by Phi Mu Fraternity, and Anderson by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
GREENWOOD, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg

A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WIS-TV

SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

troopers hit during hit and run

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. 'A really big deal': How could Greenville's proposed affordable housing policy impact renters?. The Tiger Sports Shop hosts an event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
GREENVILLE, SC

