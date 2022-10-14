Read full article on original website
Carolina Ballet Theatre
Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
Get ready for plenty of fun, food and music at Rhythm on the Rails
The City of Clinton will host Rhythm on the Rails on October 22 from 10am-10pm. The event will be in conjunction with the annual Smokin’ on the Rails, a Southern BBQ Network competition, which will start Friday October 21 and continue through the night of October 22. Rhythm on...
Chapel Hart Tamale Festival
Chapel Hart wowed the crowd Friday night at the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville. Hear a snippet of their music in the story.
Greenville Zoo news: Providence the giraffe bids farewell, capital projects on track
Hundreds of visitors, many of them families with children, flocked to the Greenville Zoo Oct. 17 to bid farewell to one of the zoo’s biggest celebrities, Providence the Masai giraffe, who was born at the zoo in February 2021. The 20-month-old giraffe became an internet sensation when she was...
Fall for Greenville begins with food, fun, and music
Many people from across the country packed streets in downtown Greenville for Fall for Greenville.
“An Evening with Mark Twain” at the Greenwood Community Theatre
Mark Twain has been called one of America’s greatest writers. People have referred to him as a true renaissance man. That accolade is often overused but it could apply to our next guest, actor, director, writer, magic consultant, teacher and now Mark Twain himself, Michael Genevie.
Pet of the Week: Lucinda
SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucinda. Lucinda is a retriever/pitbull mix that is almost eight weeks old, She is getting spayed on Wednesday but the pre-adoption process starts today (Monday). She would be available to go home with some lucky parents Wednesday.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 9 - Part 2
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 9 - Part 2
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
Shared Kitchen for food entrepreneurs under construction in downtown Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The city of Anderson is planning to open its first shared kitchen in early 2023, according to Mary Haley Thompson, director of strategic projects for the city of Anderson. The space is under construction on N. Murray Avenue in downtown Anderson. "In 2020, we had a...
Ramon Nieves Lugo joins 7 News at Fall For Greenville
Amy Wood speaks with Ramon Nieves Lugo who will take over as chairman of Fall For Greenville next year, during 7NEWS at 4. Ramon Nieves Lugo joins 7 News at Fall For Greenville. Amy Wood speaks with Ramon Nieves Lugo who will take over as chairman of Fall For Greenville...
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
Greer celebrates 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act
Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution in the waterways. Greer celebrates 50th anniversary of Clean Water …. Public Information Coordinator Alison Rauch said the Clean Water Act was created as a federal policy to...
Alexandra Walton and Christopher Lewis
When Alexandra bought Arizona Steakhouse in Simpsonville in 2013, Chris was the “fun guy” on staff, and as the years went by, they became close friends and then something more. They eventually got engaged on the 18th green at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, and were married at...
Chad Smith and Azjanae Anderson Named Homecoming King and Queen
Lander University announced its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen following the volleyball game in the Finis Horne Arena on Saturday, Oct. 15. Lander’s student body voted Chad Smith, a senior sociology major from Inman; and Azjanae Anderson, a senior business administration major from Columbia as the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. Smith was sponsored by Phi Mu Fraternity, and Anderson by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg
A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
troopers hit during hit and run
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. 'A really big deal’: How could Greenville’s proposed affordable housing policy impact renters?. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. The Tiger Sports Shop hosts an event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
