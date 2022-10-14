ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

longisland.com

Kick'N Chicken Opens in Smithtown

Once the Baja Grill, the spot at 20 E Main Street in the Village Commons shopping center in Smithtown is now the home of Kick'N Chicken, serving up Nashville style chicken. The new chicken joint opened on October 1. A partnership between chef Ryan Carroll, founder of the nonprofit Carroll’s...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Time Out New York

These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC

We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

New York Mac & Cheese Fest Set to Debut at Mulcahy's Pub in Wantagh Oct. 23

For those of you that are fans of the warm, gooey, and delicious concoction known far and wide as macaroni and cheese, the day you’ve always dreamed of is nearly here: Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, NY will be hosting the New York Mac and Cheese Fest in their esteemed establishment on Sunday, October 23, at 1:30 p.m., where the area’s top restaurants will battle it out for the mac and cheese crown, with attendees getting to not only taste their wares, but choose the winner as well!
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location

A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
BRONXVILLE, NY
News 12

3 New Yorkers win $50,000 prizes playing Powerball

Three New Yorkers won $50,000 third-prize winning tickets in Monday's Powerball drawing. The Oct. 17 tickets were sold at Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Monticello, the 7-Eleven store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and Mary's Express and Deli on Skillman Avenue in Woodside. The third-prize tickets matched...
MONTICELLO, NY
New York YIMBY

The Selby Debuts at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, Long Island

Occupancy has begun at The Selby, a 237-unit apartment complex at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, New York. The complex is the latest residential development from The Beechwood Organization, a Long Island-based developer that has built nearly 10,000 homes since the 1980s. The Selby sits on a 5.87-acre parcel next...
WESTBURY, NY
fox5ny.com

Massive fire inside Queens factory

NEW YORK - The FDNY spent hours battling a huge factory fire early Tuesday in the Long Island City area of Queens. The factory is in the area of 30th St. and Hunters Point Ave. The fire started around 3 a.m. at the 1-story building. By dawn, most of the...
QUEENS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle

Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Eater

One of NYC’s Former Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurants Is Officially Done

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, one of Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants, is officially done in Chelsea. The fine dining restaurant with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened. Robuchon died in 2018; he first opened a New York restaurant in 2006, shuttered in 2012, then reopened in this location in 2017. Looking ahead at the space, Andrea and Alberto Fraquelli, owners of the upscale Italian import from London, La Brasseria, have leased it to open a new location of their restaurant at 85 Tenth Avenue, between West 15th and West 16th streets, according to What Now NY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Melville Street Renamed to Include Hindu Leader

  A street in Melville was changed Saturday to include the name of an international Hindu spiritual leader. Deshon Drive, home to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, was renamed in a ceremony to HH Pramukh Swami Drive / Deshon Dr.  At Saturday’s ceremony, a sign with Read More ...
MELVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park

Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

Syosset LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company won a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Iangevity, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the Sept. 9, 2021, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million,...
SYOSSET, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner

An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
BRONX, NY

