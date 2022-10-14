For those of you that are fans of the warm, gooey, and delicious concoction known far and wide as macaroni and cheese, the day you’ve always dreamed of is nearly here: Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, NY will be hosting the New York Mac and Cheese Fest in their esteemed establishment on Sunday, October 23, at 1:30 p.m., where the area’s top restaurants will battle it out for the mac and cheese crown, with attendees getting to not only taste their wares, but choose the winner as well!

