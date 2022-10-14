Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
longisland.com
Kick'N Chicken Opens in Smithtown
Once the Baja Grill, the spot at 20 E Main Street in the Village Commons shopping center in Smithtown is now the home of Kick'N Chicken, serving up Nashville style chicken. The new chicken joint opened on October 1. A partnership between chef Ryan Carroll, founder of the nonprofit Carroll’s...
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
longisland.com
New York Mac & Cheese Fest Set to Debut at Mulcahy's Pub in Wantagh Oct. 23
For those of you that are fans of the warm, gooey, and delicious concoction known far and wide as macaroni and cheese, the day you’ve always dreamed of is nearly here: Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, NY will be hosting the New York Mac and Cheese Fest in their esteemed establishment on Sunday, October 23, at 1:30 p.m., where the area’s top restaurants will battle it out for the mac and cheese crown, with attendees getting to not only taste their wares, but choose the winner as well!
Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location
A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
News 12
3 New Yorkers win $50,000 prizes playing Powerball
Three New Yorkers won $50,000 third-prize winning tickets in Monday's Powerball drawing. The Oct. 17 tickets were sold at Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Monticello, the 7-Eleven store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and Mary's Express and Deli on Skillman Avenue in Woodside. The third-prize tickets matched...
New York YIMBY
The Selby Debuts at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, Long Island
Occupancy has begun at The Selby, a 237-unit apartment complex at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, New York. The complex is the latest residential development from The Beechwood Organization, a Long Island-based developer that has built nearly 10,000 homes since the 1980s. The Selby sits on a 5.87-acre parcel next...
'They Deserve A 10-Star Rating': Brand-New Huntington Station Restaurant Drawing Rave Reviews
A brand-new restaurant that specializes in authentic Italian cuisine is serving guests on Long Island. Carpaccio, in Huntington Station, is located at 160 Walt Whitman Road. According to the eatery's website, the owners sought to create a "modern, rustic setting" for the eatery. "We proudly offer the freshest Carpaccio and...
fox5ny.com
Massive fire inside Queens factory
NEW YORK - The FDNY spent hours battling a huge factory fire early Tuesday in the Long Island City area of Queens. The factory is in the area of 30th St. and Hunters Point Ave. The fire started around 3 a.m. at the 1-story building. By dawn, most of the...
westchestermagazine.com
3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle
Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
Eater
One of NYC’s Former Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurants Is Officially Done
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, one of Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants, is officially done in Chelsea. The fine dining restaurant with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened. Robuchon died in 2018; he first opened a New York restaurant in 2006, shuttered in 2012, then reopened in this location in 2017. Looking ahead at the space, Andrea and Alberto Fraquelli, owners of the upscale Italian import from London, La Brasseria, have leased it to open a new location of their restaurant at 85 Tenth Avenue, between West 15th and West 16th streets, according to What Now NY.
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
therealdeal.com
Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
Melville Street Renamed to Include Hindu Leader
A street in Melville was changed Saturday to include the name of an international Hindu spiritual leader. Deshon Drive, home to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, was renamed in a ceremony to HH Pramukh Swami Drive / Deshon Dr. At Saturday’s ceremony, a sign with Read More ...
longisland.com
Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park
Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
Syosset LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company won a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Iangevity, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the Sept. 9, 2021, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million,...
Popular Restaurant Chain To Open First Long Island Location In Garden City
A restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads is coming to Long Island. Sweetgreen will open its first Long Island location in Garden City on Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives announced. The 2,600 square-foot restaurant is located at 191 Seventh St. Suite B and will feature an indoor dining area that...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
VIDEO: Woman robbed at knifepoint on Queens street, suspect sought
The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for robbing a woman’s purse at knifepoint on a Queens street last week, authorities said.
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
longisland.com
Queens Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Burglary Spree on LI North Shore
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Queens man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a pattern burglary ring that targeted homes in gated communities on the North Shore of Nassau County. Andres Zapata, 24, was convicted in a jury trial...
Comments / 0