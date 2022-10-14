ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles receiver scheduled to visit Ravens

That seems to be a possibility. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Monday:. Veteran free-agent WR DeSean Jackson is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Tuesday, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus confirmed. At 35, Jackson wants to continue playing. But the Ravens seem to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Steelers update when N.J.’s Kenny Pickett might return from concussion

Good news for Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback may be returning to the field sooner than expected. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac tweeted Tuesday:. Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol, but he should be able to practice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Panthers trade ex-Jets receiver

The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers talks upset loss to Jets

The Jets traveled to Green Bay on Sunday and stirred things up. New York left 4-2 with a 27-10 win over the Packers under its belt. They had beaten future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers. Here's what the quarterback had to say about the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Ex-Jets scout named USFL GM

USFL has hired Lonnie Young and named him general manager of the Pittsburgh Maulers. Young played 12 seasons in a NFL and was hired by the New York Jets in 2001 as a scout. After that, he worked as a scout for the Arizona Cardinals for seven years. He then scouted for the Baltimore Ravens from 2009 to 2019, meaning he picked up a Super Bowl XLVII ring in 2013.
PITTSBURGH, PA
