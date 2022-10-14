Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
BBC
Comedian James Corden apologises after Balthazar restaurant ban
Comedian James Corden was temporarily banned from a New York restaurant on Monday after being "extremely nasty" to staff on two occasions, the owner said. Keith McNally, who owns popular New York eatery Balthazar, said Corden had been an "abusive customer" after some errors with his orders. But he later...
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
