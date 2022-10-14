Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close. According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again. Adding that even if a...
Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets
The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the Green Bay Packers dropped their third game of the season to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Bears overreactions: Fields in worst QB situation since Stafford?
The Bears had a must-win game slip through their fingers on Thursday against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. Chicago held the Commanders to 214 total yards, but a Velus Jones Jr. muffed punt and a Darnell Mooney bobble cost the Bears a win as Carson Wentz and Co. left Chicago with a 12-7 win.
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
Jim Irsay becomes first NFL owner to call for Dan Snyder’s removal
Jim Irsay is speaking out against Commanders owner Dan Snyder, saying he believes there’s “merit” to removing him as owner of the Washington franchise. Speaking to the media during Tuesday’s meeting of team owners, Irsay -- who owns the Indianapolis Colts -- said he doesn’t expect the group to hold a vote to oust Snyder today, but that it could be imminent upon the conclusion of Mary Jo White’s investigation. The former chair of the SEC is leading a probe into allegations of sexual harrasment and financial impropriety on the part of Snyder and the Commanders.
Colts owner Irsay says there's "merit to remove" Snyder
Colts owner Jim Irsay says there's "merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders
How Fields can make 'improvements' to get rid of ball faster
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears have a pass protection problem. Who deserves most of the blame for the pass-pro struggles is up for debate, but there's no doubt quarterback Justin Fields can help his beleaguered offensive line by getting the ball out quicker. Per Next Gen Stats, Fields'...
Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward
With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees. Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.
Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton
A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton are the only two players in NFL history to record two or more...
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Russell Westbrook remains a Laker -- for now.
Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long?
There's no doubt the Bears' offensive line has gone through more ebbs than flows this season. The left side of the line – Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, and Sam Mustipher – all rank in the top two of their positions for the most pressures allowed to the quarterback this season.
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields
There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the second-year quarterback for failure. The team has one of the worst offensive...
Siemian had better start with Broncos than Wilson
How bad have Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos been this season?. There's a growing list of quarterbacks who started their seasons in Denver better than Wilson. And it's not pretty. Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian started 5-1 during his premiere season in 2016 with the Broncos. That season, he...
Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo
Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam. Check out the video:. Mack played for the...
Bears, Packers feeling different kinds of misery after six games
We’re six weeks through the NFL season, and things are a complete muddled mess. Some things have played out as expected. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles are disemboweling teams. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco...
