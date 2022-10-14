ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

Cam Akers time in the Rams' backfield has reportedly come to a close. According to FOX's Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), Los Angeles is actively trying to ship out the 23-year-old running back. Saying that it's "unlikely" that he'll ever play for the team again. Adding that even if a...
Larry Brown Sports

Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed

Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?

The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Jim Irsay becomes first NFL owner to call for Dan Snyder’s removal

Jim Irsay is speaking out against Commanders owner Dan Snyder, saying he believes there’s “merit” to removing him as owner of the Washington franchise. Speaking to the media during Tuesday’s meeting of team owners, Irsay -- who owns the Indianapolis Colts -- said he doesn’t expect the group to hold a vote to oust Snyder today, but that it could be imminent upon the conclusion of Mary Jo White’s investigation. The former chair of the SEC is leading a probe into allegations of sexual harrasment and financial impropriety on the part of Snyder and the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears to go with 'hot hand' at RB moving forward

With 10 days between the Bears’ Thursday night game against the Commanders and next week’s Monday night matchup against the Patriots, Bears coaches took advantage of the extra time to do a deep dive into how they’ve performed. Among all the evaluations was a look at how the Bears are executing on a macro level, in areas like pass protection and generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Heading into the process, Matt Eberflus sounded like a coach who wouldn’t shy away from making changes. Coming out of the process, Eberflus said there are certain things that he and the rest of the staff may see differently now.
NBC Sports Chicago

Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton

A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton are the only two players in NFL history to record two or more...
NBC Sports Chicago

Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long?

There's no doubt the Bears' offensive line has gone through more ebbs than flows this season. The left side of the line – Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, and Sam Mustipher – all rank in the top two of their positions for the most pressures allowed to the quarterback this season.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields

There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the second-year quarterback for failure. The team has one of the worst offensive...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Siemian had better start with Broncos than Wilson

How bad have Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos been this season?. There's a growing list of quarterbacks who started their seasons in Denver better than Wilson. And it's not pretty. Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian started 5-1 during his premiere season in 2016 with the Broncos. That season, he...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo

Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam. Check out the video:. Mack played for the...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy