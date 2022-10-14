ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

WVNews

Yanks' Cole available in 'pen for ALDS Game 5, could close

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night's rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound Tuesday afternoon on three days' rest in place of Jameson Taillon.
