HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
Los Gatos tax measure would target Netflix, large retailers to help pare budget shortfall
Los Gatos voters will decide this fall whether to raise the local business tax rate for the first time in more than 30 years in an effort to shore up the town’s forecasted budget deficit. Measure J would increase the town’s base business tax rate by 30 percent for...
techxplore.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
How much do you need to buy a California home? Raised interest rates send monthly payments through the roof
If a buyer chooses to put down the standard 20% when purchasing a $1.3 million home, the total amount of principal, interest, taxes and insurance would be approximately $7,272 per month.
NBC Bay Area
Prop M in SF Aimed at Taxing Property Owners Who Leave Rental Units Vacant
Prop M in San Francisco is a proposed tax aimed at property owners who leave available rental units vacant for more than six months. The backers of the measure say it will help make more housing available, while opponents are concerned about some of the consequences if it passes. The...
benitolink.com
Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid
Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
calmatters.network
Around Town: Local students among recipients of new Amazon scholarship
In the latest column, news about local students who have received an Amazon Future Engineer Hardware Design & Engineering Scholarship and Santa Clara County’s Children’s Budget, which amounts to $1.09 billion. INVESTING IN THE FUTURE … A handful of local students are among the first batch of scholars...
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees
(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
sfstandard.com
The Gap, One of San Francisco’s Most Iconic Businesses, Has Come Undone
The first ever Gap didn’t carry Gap clothes. It peddled Levi’s, LPs and the idea that shopping at the store would keep you young and cool. The location, which Don and Doris Fisher opened in 1969 on Ocean Avenue in Ingleside, occupied a storefront in the old El Rey Theatre, designed by accomplished San Francisco architect Timothy Pfleuger. The groovy multicolored concentric circles of the brand’s first logo were meant to replicate the records spinning inside.
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Announces $1B ‘Children’s Budget’ for 2022-23
Santa Clara County announced a Children’s Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 that continues to fund programs supporting children and families. The list includes programs established before the pandemic, and introduces some new ones. “Our priorities and intentions for our community must be reflected in our annual budget,” said Supervisor Susan Ellenberg in a statement. “While there is more to be done to make sure Santa Clara County is the best place in the state to raise children, the increased funding for the Children’s Budget in the 2022-23 fiscal year is a strong step toward that goal.”
KTVU FOX 2
Winning ticket to half billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot sold in San Jose
(KTVU) – Someone in the Bay Area may be a new multi-millionaire. Lottery officials announced that two tickets were bought in the United States that matched all 6 numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot is estimated to be worth nearly half a billion dollars. One ticket...
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
Toys ‘R’ Us comes back to the Bay Area
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you are in luck, as Macy's stores across the Bay Area will be debuting new shops in San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday, according to a press release from Macy's.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
diablomag.com
Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units
When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in San Jose, officials say
There are two lucky Mega Millions winners out there, and not only is one of them in California, but also in the Bay Area. Are you one of them?
SFist
Sunday Links: In Some '90s Nostalgia, Toys 'R' Us Has Returned to the Bay Area
This weekend, Macy’s stores across SF and San Jose are debuting new Toys 'R' Us pop-ups. The Toys 'R' Us shop inside of Macy’s Union Square is on the second floor of the store, stretching 8,000 square feet; the Macy’s Valley Fair location has a 7,000 square foot Toys 'R' Us pop-up and is located on the lower level; it's unclear how long these pop-ups will be hosted (or if they'll become permanent fixtures in participating Macy's locations), but it's understood they'll at least be up for the holiday season. [KRON4]
