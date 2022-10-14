ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

wpde.com

Report released on Myrtle Beach school shooting hoax

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A report has been released with new details about the 911 call made to the Myrtle Beach Police Department in connection to the active school shooter hoax on Oct. 5. Police said a male called 911 on the morning of Oct. 5 and claimed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown man faces 30 years following fatal home invasion

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown man pled guilty in circuit court Tuesday to charges in connection with a deadly home invasion near Andrews in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Phillip Thomas Powers was sentenced on four charges from the incident that...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Socastee shooting suspect wanted after fleeing police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is wanted after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Socastee over the weekend. Horry County police said they responded to Socastee Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to the shooting. Officers spoke with the victim who...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence County woman celebrates 104th birthday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Rosie Lee Graham of Timmonsville celebrated her 104th birthday this month with her family, friends and fellow church members. Her son, Arthur Graham, said his mother was born on Oct. 1, 1918, in Darlington County. He said she has six children. Graham said his...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
MULLINS, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested after deadly stabbing at Lumberton convenience store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has been arrested after a deadly stabbing at a Robeson County convenience store Saturday night. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a person stabbed at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on Martin Luther King Drive.
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

