WMBF
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and their relative Natasha Stevens. The funeral for the three will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 111 Grainger Road in Conway. Authorities found Jim and...
wpde.com
Brittanee Drexel timeline: Missing from Myrtle Beach to arrest of suspect 13 years later
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — When Brittanee Drexel hung up the phone with her family back in 2009, their last words to each other were, “I love you.”. That love fueled a desperate search that spanned 13 years. Just this year—an arrest and, investigators say, a confession by her murderer.
wpde.com
Report released on Myrtle Beach school shooting hoax
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A report has been released with new details about the 911 call made to the Myrtle Beach Police Department in connection to the active school shooter hoax on Oct. 5. Police said a male called 911 on the morning of Oct. 5 and claimed...
wpde.com
Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
wpde.com
Family, friends & community gather for final goodbye to slain Atlantic Beach councilman
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Family, friends and the community gathered to give a final farewell to Atlantic Beach councilman James Dewitt, his wife Gloria, and Natasha Stevens. The three were all shot and killed last week. The Dewitts were found dead in a home in Richland County, and...
911 caller gave specific details in hoax call about shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School, police report says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police rushed to Myrtle Beach Middle School on Oct. 5 after a man called 911 and said multiple children had been shot and that a suspect was still in the building, according to a police report. The report of an active shooter turned out to be hoax, one of multiple […]
wpde.com
Georgetown man faces 30 years following fatal home invasion
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown man pled guilty in circuit court Tuesday to charges in connection with a deadly home invasion near Andrews in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Phillip Thomas Powers was sentenced on four charges from the incident that...
wpde.com
Horry Co. business repairs Vietnam veteran's flagpole damaged during Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Conway man's flagpole was damaged during Hurricane Ian. He reached out to Vines Plumbing and Water Restoration for a quote to replace a flagpole fitting, but instead of giving him a quote, Vines donated it to him. The customer served 27 years in...
wpde.com
Timmonsville man charged with attempted murder for shooting at victim after argument
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged for shooting at a victim after an argument in Timmonsville. Jaqwon Anthony Baker, 19, of Timmonsville was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
wpde.com
Socastee shooting suspect wanted after fleeing police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is wanted after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Socastee over the weekend. Horry County police said they responded to Socastee Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in reference to the shooting. Officers spoke with the victim who...
wpde.com
'Fault of machinery' contributed to North Myrtle Beach boat fire, explosion, report says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat fire that injured several, including a toddler, in North Myrtle Beach, was partly caused by a "fault of machinery," according to a report. An official with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed that there were three adults and one toddler...
wpde.com
Florence County woman celebrates 104th birthday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Rosie Lee Graham of Timmonsville celebrated her 104th birthday this month with her family, friends and fellow church members. Her son, Arthur Graham, said his mother was born on Oct. 1, 1918, in Darlington County. He said she has six children. Graham said his...
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
4 hurt in crash near Conway, road blocked, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to the crash “with entrapment” near the area of Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road near Conway. The crash is blocking traffic, and […]
wpde.com
Life After Coal: 6 years of documenting & researching life that now calls Lake Busbee home
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, October 19 at 5:30 p.m., WPDE ABC15 will present “Life After Coal,” a nature documentary about Lake Busbee in Conway. Lake Busbee was created to act as a cooling pond for the Grainger Generating Station, a coal-fired steam power plant owned by Santee Cooper.
wpde.com
Florence County SWAT responds to shooting incident, suspect still at large, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a shooting incident with a victim on Rae Street in Lake City. Officials said when deputies arrived they confirmed that one victim had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital...
wpde.com
Man arrested after deadly stabbing at Lumberton convenience store
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has been arrested after a deadly stabbing at a Robeson County convenience store Saturday night. The Lumberton Police Dept. said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a person stabbed at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on Martin Luther King Drive.
Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
