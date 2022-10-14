MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police rushed to Myrtle Beach Middle School on Oct. 5 after a man called 911 and said multiple children had been shot and that a suspect was still in the building, according to a police report. The report of an active shooter turned out to be hoax, one of multiple […]

