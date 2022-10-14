Bonchon is a South Korean brand that’s growing rapidly across the U.S. The brand has been a success story since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002. It has since then established itself as a global sensation with more than 390 locations across the globe and 120 locations in the U.S. Apart from the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, Bonchon also offers other pan Asian favorites like Kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.

TROY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO