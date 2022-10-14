ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Saucy’s

It’s National Pizza Month, and we’re trying out some local favorites for Tasty Tuesday. This week, we’re checking in at Saucy’s in Grosse Pointe Woods. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Saucy’s is located on Mack...
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
Madoc

A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in Troy

Bonchon is a South Korean brand that’s growing rapidly across the U.S. The brand has been a success story since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002. It has since then established itself as a global sensation with more than 390 locations across the globe and 120 locations in the U.S. Apart from the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, Bonchon also offers other pan Asian favorites like Kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit brunch staple Hudson Cafe opening new location in Northville

DETROIT – The Hudson Cafe is coming to the suburbs. The longtime staple of the Detroit brunch scene is expanding outside of the city, announcing its second location in Northville, which is slated to open in early 2023. Construction is already underway at the new location, at 6 Mile...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor District Library becomes a FamilySearch affiliate library

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has announced it is now a FamilySearch affiliate library, which means patrons can use its expanded genealogy resources to dig deeper into their family histories. Visitors can now access FamilySearch on AADL’s public computers and explore two billion images of historical...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eater

He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.

Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season

(DETROIT & CHICAGO): Today, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, PONANT’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Annual Boo Bash returns to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR – Trick-or-treat at the Briarwood Mall during the 11th annual Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27. Retailers participating in the family-friendly Halloween celebration will have treats for little gargoyles and grizzly bears visiting the mall between 4-5:30 p.m. When trick-or-treating ends, the University of Michigan’s Groove Performance...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy