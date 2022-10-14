Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Final food truck rally of season rolls into Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – Wednesday is your last chance this year to enjoy a seasonal Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The monthly rallies take place on the third Wednesday of the month from 5-8 p.m. and feature food trucks and live entertainment while the weather is still nice.
Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years
Moro’s of Allen Park, an Italian eatery known for its tuxedoed servers, is up for sale, according to a listing on Loopnet.com. The restaurant has been on a busy stretch of Allen Road for more than 40 years. On the market for a few months now, the restaurant's chef/owner is Thomas Moro, a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Saucy’s
It’s National Pizza Month, and we’re trying out some local favorites for Tasty Tuesday. This week, we’re checking in at Saucy’s in Grosse Pointe Woods. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Saucy’s is located on Mack...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local man transformed Detroit neighborhood lots into a park, now hosts community events
DETROIT – A Detroit man transformed a corner lot in the Brightmoor neighborhood into a park that now hosts events for the community. The “Friends of Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” took place over the weekend at the corner of Burgess and Acacia Avenue.
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in Troy
Bonchon is a South Korean brand that’s growing rapidly across the U.S. The brand has been a success story since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002. It has since then established itself as a global sensation with more than 390 locations across the globe and 120 locations in the U.S. Apart from the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, Bonchon also offers other pan Asian favorites like Kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit brunch staple Hudson Cafe opening new location in Northville
DETROIT – The Hudson Cafe is coming to the suburbs. The longtime staple of the Detroit brunch scene is expanding outside of the city, announcing its second location in Northville, which is slated to open in early 2023. Construction is already underway at the new location, at 6 Mile...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor District Library becomes a FamilySearch affiliate library
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has announced it is now a FamilySearch affiliate library, which means patrons can use its expanded genealogy resources to dig deeper into their family histories. Visitors can now access FamilySearch on AADL’s public computers and explore two billion images of historical...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy holds ‘The Life of James’ live concert, going away fundraiser
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Evrod Cassimy’s last day with WDIV is Nov. 4. He has decided to leave Local 4 and move to his hometown of Chicago. Cassimy is holding a special going away concert fundraiser. He is donating nearly $50,000 that he’s raised to Cass Tech High School students through the Triangle Society nonprofit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events
ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
Beer, wine and "spirits": The oldest bar in Detroit may also be the most haunted
On this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark sat down with the owner of The Two Way Inn, as well as writer Mickey Lyons, to talk about the bar’s spirited history in Detroit, and the ghosts that have become its “regulars.”
Detroit Doll Show founder is determined to keep it going
If Sandra Epps had it her way, it would be spring all the time — because spring is when she most enjoys the butterfly garden in front of her home on Pinehurst Street near the Northwest Activities Center. However, on Tuesday, the native Detroiter was not talking about spring...
Eater
He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.
Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
visitdetroit.com
Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes Announce Record-Breaking 2022 Cruising Season
(DETROIT & CHICAGO): Today, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and Cruise the Great Lakes celebrated a record-breaking 2022 cruise ship season for Detroit and the Great Lakes region while touring one of the last vessels to visit Detroit this year, PONANT’s small exploration ship Le Bellot. 2023 is projected to attract even more ships and passenger traffic than ever before.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County
WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
Detroit Woman Will Paint Your Booty Like A Pumpkin This Halloween
We like to celebrate Halloween in many ways, and one of the most celebrated ways is by doing spooky stuff. Whether going to a haunted house or visiting some haunted places, we are finally embracing how awesome the month of October is. Another way people celebrate is by doing Halloween-themed...
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Controversial parking lot plan approved by Grosse Pointe Park City Council
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – The controversial parking lot plan was approved by the Grosse Pointe Park City Council Monday night. When demolition crews started showing up on Wayburn Street and tearing down homes, neighbors were astonished as nobody had told them anything. Magnify that astonishment times 10 when...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Annual Boo Bash returns to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR – Trick-or-treat at the Briarwood Mall during the 11th annual Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27. Retailers participating in the family-friendly Halloween celebration will have treats for little gargoyles and grizzly bears visiting the mall between 4-5:30 p.m. When trick-or-treating ends, the University of Michigan’s Groove Performance...
