ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Check your P-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you

By Tim Haberski, Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQY7u_0iZAR5WR00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?

The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help families pay for food while their children were home due to school closures during the pandemic. If your child received free lunches at school, you may have received an EBT card to purchase food while they were home.

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts in PA

46 of 50 states implemented this program in the 2021-2022 school year. Most states were scheduled to receive benefits from the previous school year sometime between July and December.

States may have amended their benefit dates from what was originally listed on their proposals, so the list below might not be the exact dates. However, if states managed to stay on schedule, the three lists below indicate when you should expect benefits.

States that should’ve received benefits for the 2021-2022 school year:

States that should expect P-EBT benefits in the future:

States that don’t plan on sending out P-EBT services according to the USDA .

  • Alaska
  • Idaho
  • South Dakota
  • Kansas

Check with your state’s website linked above for more detailed payment information. You can also call the phone number on your existing P-EBT card to check the balance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed October payments for Social Security Income recipients last month and will send out the first Social Security check of the month in just a couple of days. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an...
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy