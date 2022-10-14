Check your P-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?

The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help families pay for food while their children were home due to school closures during the pandemic. If your child received free lunches at school, you may have received an EBT card to purchase food while they were home.

46 of 50 states implemented this program in the 2021-2022 school year. Most states were scheduled to receive benefits from the previous school year sometime between July and December.

States may have amended their benefit dates from what was originally listed on their proposals, so the list below might not be the exact dates. However, if states managed to stay on schedule, the three lists below indicate when you should expect benefits.

States that should’ve received benefits for the 2021-2022 school year:

States that should expect P-EBT benefits in the future:

Arizona (By the end of October)

Georgia (By the end of October)

Kentucky (By the end of October)

Mississippi (By the end of October)

Montana (By the end of October)

New Jersey (By the end of October)

Wyoming (Multiple benefits from December to February 23)

States that don’t plan on sending out P-EBT services according to the USDA .

Alaska

Idaho

South Dakota

Kansas

Check with your state’s website linked above for more detailed payment information. You can also call the phone number on your existing P-EBT card to check the balance.

