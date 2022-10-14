Read full article on original website
Cooler weather on the way. Here’s how low temps will go and how long the cooldown will last
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a cold front moving through Central Florida. Rain chances will only be at 20% as the front moves through the Orlando area. Expect a high temperature of 83 degrees Tuesday in Orlando. The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 85.
Early showers, storms overnight as cold weather approaches
As a cold front closes in on Central Florida, early showers and storms are expected to strike Monday night. The cold front moved just past Pensacola as of Monday afternoon. Lightning storms and showers will be possible throughout much of Central Florida as the front heads south. On Tuesday, the...
Florida Reports Two Tornadoes Ahead of Cold Front
Ahead of a pretty stiff cold front, two tornadoes touched down in Florida and would leave some wreckage in their path. The National Weather Service reports that two EF-0 tornadoes were on the ground. This took place on Monday night. The first one hit near Indiantown in Martin County around 9:20 p.m. with winds between 80 to 85 mph. This tornado stayed on the ground for two-tenths of a mile and was 85 yards wide.
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
Much cooler air on the way to Central Florida. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front will bring big changes to Central Florida this week. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s Monday afternoon, with some strong storms possible. Temperatures will cool behind the front. Expect a high of 83 degrees on Tuesday, with morning lows in the 50s early...
Strong cold front increases rain chances Monday, Tuesday ahead of coolest air in months
ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect more clouds and a higher chance of rain Monday ahead of a strong cold front. The bulk of the rain should hold off until after lunch, but don’t be surprised if a few showers sneak in during the morning. Highs Monday will be in the mid 80s.
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
Dodging just a few downpours across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of the weekend will be dry and pleasant behind a weak cold front, but expect a few downpours Saturday afternoon. The highest chances to see rain Saturday, relatively speaking, will be south and east of Orlando. Highs climb into the mid 80s Saturday. [TRENDING: Strong...
Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida
“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida
Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
These Central Florida counties are starting aerial mosquito treatments due to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Aerial mosquito treatments are beginning in multiple Central Florida counties on Monday after a reported increase due to Hurricane Ian. Treatments will be happening in Orange and Seminole counties after flooding from the hurricane. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler...
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
The Best Towns To Visit At Christmastime In Florida
Is there anything better than December in Florida? The tens of millions of visitors who flock to the Sunshine State each year when their own states are overcast think not. Still, while the winter weather—which seldom drops cooler than "chilly"—is flawless, one could conceivably complain that Florida is not the most festive state to visit when the most wonderful time of the year rolls around. But that's not the case in these towns, where the Christmas spirit is alive and well—even if snow never falls and reindeer sightings are rare.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
Residents frustrated over continued growth in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Osceola County commissioners got a look at the long backups residents in St. Cloud have to deal with every morning on Nolte Road and Old Canoe Creek Road just before the Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp. Over 30 residents took the podium on Monday night...
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida
Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
