wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stoneville Shooting Death
On Monday, October 17, 2022 at around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that an individual had been shot at 133 Wimbish Rd. Stoneville, N.C. Upon their arrival, Deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Burroughs was located outside, near...
WSLS
Authorities searching for two suspects after armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two males they say are responsible for an armed robbery Sunday. On Sunday at 11:50 p.m., Lynchburg PD said they responded to the Lakeside Drive Quik-E Food Store for a report of an armed robbery. The caller reported two...
wakg.com
Three Injured in Gretna Crash
Three people were injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Gretna. The accident occurred just before noon in the 10500 block of East Gretna Road and involved two vehicles and a trailer. When crews arrived they found two people who were entrapped. In total three people were sent to...
WSET
1 dead, another in critical condition as crews investigate Early Street fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a house fire on Tuesday morning in the Hill City. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that there were two people in the home on the 1200 block of Early Street when the call came. They say two bystanders were trying to help get people out of the home.
WSLS
Four-month-old puppy rescued near dumpsters in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A puppy is now fighting for his life after he was found abandoned at a dumpster. Saturday night, a call came into the Franklin County Animal Shelter about a dog that was found near dumpsters. He was alone and very sick. “Weak, couldn’t stand, barely...
WSLS
Roanoke man sentenced to 12 years in prison for using gun in fatal drug crime
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in May 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the US Department of Justice. Court records show that on May 31, 2019, the teenager contacted 23-year-old Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn through a friend to purchase two ounces of marijuana, which Glenn agreed to sell for $300.
chathamstartribune.com
Seeking larceny suspects in Danville
Danville Police Department detectives are searching for two men involved in a larceny at local convenience store. DPD is asking for community members help to identify these males. This incident occurred on Oct.14 at 7:07 a.m. in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road. One man grabbed a register and ran on foot into a vehicle. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# . Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
Woman shot when bullets fly into Roxboro home
A 20-year-old woman was shot and injured after a barrage of bullets came flying through her home on Thaxton Road in Roxboro.
WSLS
Public hearing postponed for proposed Pittsylvania County luxury RV park
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – There has been a delay in the process to bring a luxury RV park to Pittsylvania County. A public hearing and vote on the RV park proposal was scheduled to take place during this month’s Board of Supervisors meeting but has now been pushed to November.
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
whee.net
Fatal fire on Forest Street
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 405 Forest Street. The caller informed dispatch that someone may be inside of the home. After working to get the fire under control, crews located a deceased body that was unidentifiable.
wakg.com
Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance
The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime
As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have charged a man with second-degree attempted murder for a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night. Police say they responded at 8:21 p.m. to Buffalo Wild Wings at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots being fired. 911 callers reported a man...
Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. The Martinsville Police Department says the incident happened in the 405 block of Forest Street at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The person who reported the fire to the […]
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
