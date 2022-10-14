In 6 days, Penn State will have to take the field again. ABC will be on hand with its primetime broadcast crew. More than 100,000 fans, decked in their finest white garb, will file into Beaver Stadium expecting to be entertained. Even most of those nursing hangovers and swearing off the Nittany Lions for good this morning will be packing the bleachers or watching from the couch or the sports bar.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO