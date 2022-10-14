ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Parish cluster is collecting winter coats, blankets

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

The parish cluster of St. Joseph, St. Boniface, St. Peter, and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Churches are sponsoring a winter coat and blanket drive for the Barron County area.

New and used winter coats, snow pants, boots, hats, mittens and warm blankets will be collected and distributed. Donated items should be in clean usable condition. Outerwear for all ages is needed. In past years the highest demand has been for school age children’s items.

Area churches and community groups are encouraged to collect winter outerwear and blankets from members for the drive. Donated items may be dropped off at St. Joseph Church, 827 E. La Salle Ave. in Barron, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekly from Monday through Thursday. A community donation site is located inside the south entrance of the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron.

Those needing warm, winter supplies can pick them up free of charge at the giveaway Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Joseph Church, 827 E. La Salle Ave., Barron.

