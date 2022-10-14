ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: 7-bedroom 'Goth Castle' on the market for $1.1M

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
Hudson, Wisconsin's ghostly mansion known as the "Goth Castle" is on the market for $1.1 million.

The spacious seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home is one block from Hudson's historic downtown and scenic St. Croix River. Jennifer Martin and Missy Germain with Edina Realty Inc. have the listing at 1031 2nd St.

The "Goth Castle", a licensed Airbnb, is the creation of Brooke Fleetwood, who is also known for her at-times controversial Pink Castle rental property.

“I wanted a darker, sexier, deeper feel for the Goth Castle–not too scary, but not too girly,” Fleetwood told Racket in August. "I designed the whole thing: the furniture, the wallpaper, everything."

A coffin-shaped bookcase, a mermaid skeleton, taxidermy and rooms painted entirely black or red are some of the notable decor choices.

Built in 1900, the home features original wood work and stained glass windows, two full kitchens and two dining rooms. The exterior includes a covered from porch and the backyard features an above-ground swimming pool and hot tub.

