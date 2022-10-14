Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Campus safety: The most prevalent crime at SUNY New Paltz is the most preventable
When shopping colleges, a major aspect to consider is campus security. While there have been incidents on college campuses nationwide, the New York State University Police force work to keep SUNY students, faculty and staff safe. About 7,000 students attend the SUNY New Paltz, and SUNY Police work to protect...
Students question safety at Ramapo College after violent campus abduction
A petition to add more security cameras and emergency blue light boxes at Ramapo College now has thousands of signatures, after a student was allegedly abducted by her boyfriend at knifepoint on campus last week.
Newburgh students sickened after allegedly taking 'illegal substance' in school
Newburgh school officials say several students at a K-8 school received medical attention last week after it's believed they ingested one or more products that may have contained an illegal substance.
preserve-ramapo.com
Rockland Legislature unveils proposed redistricting map
From Michael Parietti/Preserve Ramapo: Rockland County Legislature Redistricting Committee Unveils Its Proposed Map for the Legislature. Once again it is not fairly drawn. Public Hearing on the proposed map is set for Wed. Oct. 19th, 7:00 PM at the Rockland County Legislature. 𝘚𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘴 𝘢𝘨𝘰 𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘦𝘥...
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley
After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
Celebrate an Exciting, Fun-Filled Community Day in Dutchess County
We tell you all the time that living in the Hudson Valley is just different than other parts of the world. Now I'm not saying that other parts of the country don't do community-themed events, but I do think the Hudson Valley does them bigger and better than anywhere else.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County awarded two grants from state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services
GOSHEN – The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has awarded Orange County $149,980 through its Technical Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program and $141,200 through its Hazmat Regional Grant Program for the county’s fire services. In addition, the State awarded Orange County Fire...
Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day
The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th
A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Black community leaders incensed over ‘racist mailer’ for Lawler campaign
PEEKSKILL – A mailer on behalf of the Republican Mike Lawler congressional campaign has three black community leaders outraged. The mailer depicts only photos of black men as it discusses crime. Peekskill City Mayor Vivian McKenzie, Mid-Hudson Regional NAACP Director Wilbur Aldridge, and Rockland County Legislator Toney Earl reacted...
Shocking Reason For I-84 Traffic Nightmare In Hudson Valley, New York
An attempted murder suspect led police on a high-speed chase through four Hudson Valley counties. We have photos and videos from the scene. The chase ended after a wrong-way head-on crash near a bridge that caused a traffic nightmare. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers from...
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week throughout the county.
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
This Hudson Valley Post Office is a National Historic Site
Have you noticed the extensive amount of history throughout New York State? Within the Hudson Valley, there are pieces of history on every corner that we turn to. Each County In The Hudson Valley Has A Historic Story To Share. One town changed its name to a fictional character. Some...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Community helps foot the bill for meals at Tilda's
While getting set for the lunch rush at Kingston’s Tilda’s Kitchen and Market is routine, what isn’t routine is who will be footing the bill. “I came to a free lunch a couple of weeks ago and I absolutely loved it. I said ‘Chris, I have to do this too,’ ” said Greg McCollough, the sponsor of that day’s lunch.
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County Fraud Task Force makes several arrests
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Fraud Task Force announced a number of arrests in the second and third quarters of this year. John Isaacs, 50, of Liberty, was charged with insurance fraud, healthcare fraud and falsifying business records. It is alleged that he would “punch in” via his cell phone as a caregiver for his mother while he was working at his primary job. He would then submit timesheets to Medicaid containing falsified hours.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County convenes domestic terrorism task force
KINGSTON – Ulster County has launched its Task Force for Preventing and Responding to Domestic Terrorism. The group, comprised of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, faith leaders and other stakeholders, was formed after the governor called for each county to develop a plan to confront thefts of domestic terrorism that includes racially or ethically motivated violent extremists.
