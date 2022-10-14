ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
preserve-ramapo.com

Rockland Legislature unveils proposed redistricting map

From Michael Parietti/Preserve Ramapo: Rockland County Legislature Redistricting Committee Unveils Its Proposed Map for the Legislature. Once again it is not fairly drawn. Public Hearing on the proposed map is set for Wed. Oct. 19th, 7:00 PM at the Rockland County Legislature. 𝘚𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘴 𝘢𝘨𝘰 𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘦𝘥...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 17th

A FEW SEATS LEFT FOR “ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE” THIS FRIDAY (10/21) Loneliness, the feeling of being alone regardless of the amount of social contact, has long been considered strictly an emotional and mental health concern, more suitable to be addressed by songwriters and psychologists rather than government. Increasingly, though, loneliness is being recognized as a “social determinant of health” that can affect physical as well as mental health. According to the National Institute on Aging, the health risks of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. People who are socially isolated or lonely are also more likely to be admitted to nursing homes and the emergency room, with loneliness linked to higher risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease and a shortening of lifespan by as much as 15 years.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Black community leaders incensed over ‘racist mailer’ for Lawler campaign

PEEKSKILL – A mailer on behalf of the Republican Mike Lawler congressional campaign has three black community leaders outraged. The mailer depicts only photos of black men as it discusses crime. Peekskill City Mayor Vivian McKenzie, Mid-Hudson Regional NAACP Director Wilbur Aldridge, and Rockland County Legislator Toney Earl reacted...
PEEKSKILL, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Community helps foot the bill for meals at Tilda's

While getting set for the lunch rush at Kingston’s Tilda’s Kitchen and Market is routine, what isn’t routine is who will be footing the bill. “I came to a free lunch a couple of weeks ago and I absolutely loved it. I said ‘Chris, I have to do this too,’ ” said Greg McCollough, the sponsor of that day’s lunch.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County Fraud Task Force makes several arrests

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Fraud Task Force announced a number of arrests in the second and third quarters of this year. John Isaacs, 50, of Liberty, was charged with insurance fraud, healthcare fraud and falsifying business records. It is alleged that he would “punch in” via his cell phone as a caregiver for his mother while he was working at his primary job. He would then submit timesheets to Medicaid containing falsified hours.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County convenes domestic terrorism task force

KINGSTON – Ulster County has launched its Task Force for Preventing and Responding to Domestic Terrorism. The group, comprised of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, faith leaders and other stakeholders, was formed after the governor called for each county to develop a plan to confront thefts of domestic terrorism that includes racially or ethically motivated violent extremists.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy