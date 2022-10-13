Read full article on original website
ASU's Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering hits record enrollment
Rankings, accreditations and student programs contribute to success. The Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering has reached an impressive milestone — student enrollment hit a high of 30,000 students this fall. That’s up 12% from last year and 27% from 2017, making it the largest engineering school in the...
ASU student receives youth leadership award named for famed civil rights activist
Honor pays tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, who worked alongside MLK. An ASU student’s dedication to civil rights, social justice and civic engagement earned her the 2022 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award from the Office of the Arizona Secretary of State. Anusha Natarajan received the honor from...
$1.2M NIH grant to support historically underrepresented students pursuing genomics research at ASU
A new program based in the the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences in Arizona State University’s New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences will receive $1.2 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health over five years to support students from underrepresented groups who are pursuing genomics research.
ASU team seeks to interview loved ones of domestic violence victims
Domestic violence victims' loved ones asked to help ASU research project. Research project aims to pinpoint risk factors for intimate partner homicides. A research team at Arizona State University is asking people who have been through a terrible experience to help them do some good. Jill Messing, a professor in...
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 'Oklahoma!' reimagined for ASU Gammage
Referred to as “not your grandmother's 'Oklahoma!',” the golden age production will soon be retold on a 21st-centrury stage like you’ve never seen it before, premiering Tuesday, Oct. 18, at ASU Gammage. Revamped for a modern day audience, the musical tells the tale of an imperfect America...
