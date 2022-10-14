Read full article on original website
EPD: Multiple arrests for Party Patrols over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has staffed overtime enforcement effort and focused patrols since the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon. These patrols are meant to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university.
Eugene Police: Man arrested after firing shots from Fern Ridge Path bike path
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they arrested a man who fired shots from the Fern Ridge Path, hitting a backyard fence. According to police, they received the call of shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path near Oak Patch Road, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes.
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality is likely to remain in “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” on the Air Quality...
Prepare for an earthquake with the 'Great ShakeOut Drill'
"Drop, Cover and Hold On." That's the plan this Thursday, October 20 when thousands of people will take part in the "Great ShakeOut Drill." At 10:20 a.m. local time, people will practice for an earthquake at work, at school or at home. You can sign up to participate at shakeout.org.
Lane County Home Improvement Show a hit with visitors
EUGENE, Ore. — The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show is happening this weekend, hoping to get you to fall in love with your home again. Organizers say this show has been a hit, especially after a spring show that was cut short. The show opened Friday evening...
The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show comes to a close
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County's 38th annual Home Improvement Show concluded Sunday evening. With the theme of wanting you to "Fall" in love with your home again, the show opened Friday evening, welcoming those looking to improve their homes and get started on new projects. The event held over 200 vendors on the show floor, providing homeowners with plenty of options, and ideas. The vendors in attendance said that the crowds that stopped by on opening night blew the shortened Spring show out of the water.
Corvallis archaeological dig wraps up
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, researchers are wrapping up an archaeological dig. The University of Oregon's Museum of Natural and Cultural History has been uncovering items from a site where the city of Corvallis dumped garbage from 1910 to 1913. So far, they've found old dishes, a bike frame,...
Community invited to grand opening of 4J's Edison Elementary
EUGENE, Ore. — The community is invited to tour the new Edison Elementary School at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The grand opening will take place Tuesday, October 25 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be an open house with an architect-led or self-guided tour of the building.
Volunteers get supplies ready for Egan Warming Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Cold weather is right around the corner and St. Vincent de Paul's Egan Warming Center is preparing to help those in need. Volunteers met early Saturday to sort through supplies, packing up mats, blankets and pillows for warming centers around town, as well as putting together boxes of PPE for volunteers and gathering supplies for pets.
College GameDay returns to Eugene after four years
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon will be back in the national spotlight, as ESPN's College GameDay returns to Eugene for the first time in four years. Stopping by for the top-ten matchup between UCLA and the Ducks, this will mark the eleventh time the popular college football morning show has come to Eugene.
