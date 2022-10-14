ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

13 WHAM

Coaches, teammates in awe of Allen's hurdle

You've seen it before, you saw it Sunday, and you'll most likely see it again: Josh Allen doing Josh Allen things. Late in the game, he hurdled a Kansas City defender during a 16-yard run. Two plays later, he threw the game-winning touchdown to Dawson Knox. Allen downplayed his heroics,...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Stars lift Bills to victory in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. — In a big game, on the road, against a great team, the Bills relied on their stars to get it done — and no star was bigger than Josh Allen. Sure he had some rough moments, especially in the second quarter of this game, but one thing Allen did not do is turn the ball over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
13 WHAM

Bills look to keep win streak alive on the road in Kansas City

Kansas City — Coming off back-to-back wins, the Bills are facing one of their biggest tests of the season in Week 6 - a road game against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen and Mahomes go into the matchup as MVP candidates, and they've seen each other in big matchups before.
KANSAS CITY, MO

