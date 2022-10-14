ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen addresses rumors about dating Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus appear to be more than just friends, but apparently they are not an exclusive item. Pippen and Jordan were spotted out at a restaurant together last month, which is when speculation initially began building that the two are dating. They were seen out in public together again a few weeks later and said to be “very cuddled up.”
JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks

More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told reporters at Chase Center on Sunday. "We plan on handling ourselves that way. We're here to play basketball and everybody on our team and in the locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're going to do that on the court.
Marvin Bagley III relieved his knee's not worse; here's how Detroit Pistons can replace him

As he fell to the ground and gripped his right knee, Marvin Bagley III couldn't help but fear the worst. Early in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Tuesday, Bagley slipped on the foot of rookie forward Jalen Williams while getting back on defense. His right leg bent at an awkward angle, and he couldn't put any pressure on it as his teammates helped him off of the floor.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday

Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
How to watch NBA opening night games 2022-23

Opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally upon us. With free agency, the draft, Summer League, training camp and preseason all out of the way, all 30 teams have a clean slate starting this month. Following the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics in...
