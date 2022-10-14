Read full article on original website
LeBron James' Son Bronny Stuns Basketball World After Tournament Game Performance
The high school senior sparked a lot of excitement on Twitter after he dropped 31 points for his team.
This Suns-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have been making a lot of headlines lately. Jordan Poole’s extension was widely expected. Still, the NBA world is abuzz about his new contract. On the other hand, Andrew Wiggins’ new pact was not as certain to come. Nonetheless, the Warriors made a long-term commitment to him as well.
Larsa Pippen addresses rumors about dating Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus appear to be more than just friends, but apparently they are not an exclusive item. Pippen and Jordan were spotted out at a restaurant together last month, which is when speculation initially began building that the two are dating. They were seen out in public together again a few weeks later and said to be “very cuddled up.”
Klay Thompson Speaks Out On Draymond Green - Jordan Poole Situation: "Ring Night And Time Will Heal All Wounds."
Klay Thompson thinks that any tension between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can be solved with ring night and time.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal land new deals for 'Inside the NBA'
TNT's award-winning "Inside the NBA" team "will remain together for many years to come," the network's parent company said.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Jordan Poole addresses Draymond Green incident: 'He apologized... we're here to win a championship'
For the first time since being punched in the face by Draymond Green during training camp, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole took questions from the media and addressed the situation which has put the defending champions front and center for all the wrong reasons. "[Draymond] apologized," Poole said. "[It...
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson spoke on the difference between playing for the Los Angeles Lakers rather than the Golden State Warriors.
Bronny James Is Already Making Money With Dad LeBron In New Commercial
LeBron James Jr. is still playing high school basketball, but rule changes allow him to start reaping the rewards of being a celebrity athlete.
NBC Sports
JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks
More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told reporters at Chase Center on Sunday. "We plan on handling ourselves that way. We're here to play basketball and everybody on our team and in the locker room knows what it takes to win a championship, and we're going to do that on the court.
Marvin Bagley III relieved his knee's not worse; here's how Detroit Pistons can replace him
As he fell to the ground and gripped his right knee, Marvin Bagley III couldn't help but fear the worst. Early in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Tuesday, Bagley slipped on the foot of rookie forward Jalen Williams while getting back on defense. His right leg bent at an awkward angle, and he couldn't put any pressure on it as his teammates helped him off of the floor.
Detroit Pistons cut 2 players on Sunday
Who did the Detroit Pistons cut on Sunday?What’s on deck for the Detroit Pistons?. The Detroit Pistons will open up their 2022-23 season this coming Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have until Monday to trim the roster down to 15 guaranteed...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz
Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
NBA Executive Says Sam Presti Will Try To Pair Victor Wembanyama And Chet Holmgren: "He's Going To Try Land Twin Towers..."
Sam Presti wants a frontcourt of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.
NBA All-Star Will Reportedly Miss Start Of Season
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Khris Middleton will likely miss the start of the season after undergoing wrist surgery over the offseason.
PHOTOS: Jaylen Brown's 7uice store grand opening
Star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown and his 7uice Foundation recently held a grand opening for his 7uice retail outlet in the City of Boston’s seaport this past Saturday, and it was well-attended even before it was supposed to have started, fans queueing around the block well ahead of the listed start time.
One trade candidate for every NBA team in 2022-23 season
The wonderful aspect about the NBA is that you never know who could be available for trade. Just when you think a certain player is untouchable – BAM. He’s now included in Adrian Wojnarowski’s latest “Woj Bomb.”. Tyrese Haliburton is a prime example, as both he...
Has the 'Last Dance' season finally arrived for the Warriors?
The future of the Warriors’ Big Three became a little unclear this offseason, and fans are worried this could be the last dance with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green playing together. Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the increasing concern Monday morning on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard...
How to watch NBA opening night games 2022-23
Opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally upon us. With free agency, the draft, Summer League, training camp and preseason all out of the way, all 30 teams have a clean slate starting this month. Following the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics in...
