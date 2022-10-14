2 Uintah County men dead after apparent murder-suicide
MAESER, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Two Uintah County men have died after an apparent murder-suicide that took place just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Uintah County Sheriff's deputies said they found a 51-year-old man and his 77-year-old father-in-law suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a residence in Maeser, a small town just outside of Vernal. Officials said the man allegedly shot his father-in-law and then himself. Officials have not released a motive for the shooting.
Both men were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but both later died from their injuries.
Police say the two lived with three other adults who were home at the time of the incident, but no one else was injured.
