Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
Gamespot
Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel
Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Spectral Pages Bug Blocking Festival Of The Lost Quest Progression
Bungie has acknowledged a potentially serious issue with the just-launched Festival of the Lost event in Destiny 2. Spectral Pages are not correctly manifesting, thereby blocking progress of an early quest that provides access to the rest of the event, according to the studio. After speaking with Eva at the...
Gamespot
The Crew 3 Might Have Been Renamed To "Motorfest"
It sounds like the as-of-yet unannounced The Crew 3 could be called Motorfest, based on a recent report. This comes from Insider Gaming and Xbox Era's Nick Baker, who claim that The Crew 3, also known as Project Orlando, might be called Motorfest. Insider Gaming claims that in images provided to the outlet, a Motorfest logo can be seen throughout the game, visible on things like electronic billboards, registration plates, and in the loading menu.
Gamespot
Ambitious Mod Recreates Half-Life In Doom Engine
Half-Life and Doom are two classic shooters that have stood the test of time, but they don't have a lot in common beyond that. Well, one modder has decided to add the peanut butter that is Half-Life to the chocolate of Doom, and the result is a unique mod that's as impressive as it is strange.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
Gamespot
Best PlayStation Plus Games October 2022
Regardless of which PlayStation Plus membership plan you have, there are loads of fantastic games joining the service this October. If you don't know where to start, then don't worry: we've got you covered. In this video, we go through all the latest games joining PS Plus, from the monthly games available to every subscriber, to new entries to the Game and Classics Catalogs. We also give you a rundown of the PS Plus Plans, and explain the benefits of each one.
Gamespot
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is A New RPG Releasing In 2023
The Mortal Kombat franchise is getting a new mobile game titled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught in 2023, according to Warner Bros' announcement. It will be developed by NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the mainline Mortal Kombat console titles, and is an RPG where players "build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters--and unleash them in massive real-time group battles."
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass October Lineup Adds Persona 5 Royal, A Plague Tale: Requiem, And More
As we head into the waning days of October, spooky season is well underway and Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games. The rest of this month will include some creepy games to set the Halloween mood, along with a stellar Japanese RPG making its Xbox debut for the first time.
Gamespot
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Could Deviate Even Further From The Original Timeline
Final Fantasy VII Remake ended on a big cliffhanger back in 2020, teasing an all-new timeline for Cloud Strife and his party as they fought to change fate. For its upcoming sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new quote from co-director Motomu Toriyama is hinting at an even bigger divergence from the established story.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Changes | GameSpot News
The post revealed some top tips for playing Modern Warfare 2 and confirmed that a post-beta update to third-person mode will require that only scopes over 4x zoom will activate first person ADS. This change is a significant upgrade over the beta version of the mode, as no matter which...
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
Gamespot
LOTR: Gollum Dev Hopeful To Make Another LOTR Game That Would Explore "Something Else"
Daedalic, the developer of the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, has reiterated its desire to make another Lord of the Rings game someday. Head of publishing Jonas Husges said in a new interview that the hope is for LOTR: Gollum to show the world what it's capable of in Middle-earth before coming back for another story. That will seemingly depend, however, on the how the game performs, which suggests there is not already a firm deal in place.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Brigitte Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, bringing all of the original heroes over to the revamped sequel. Changes to gameplay, including the switch to 5v5 with only one tank, means that some heroes have been improved or have become more viable. One of those heroes is Brigitte, who had been nerfed into oblivion in the original Overwatch. Here's how best to play the melee-focused support hero Brigitte.
Gamespot
Fortnite Howler Claws: Where To Find Alteration Altars And How They Work
Fortnitemares 2022 is officially underway, and it's packed full of Halloween-themed fun for battle royale fans. Along with this year's spooky skins and map changes, you can now get your hands on the brand-new Howler Claws so that you can hunt your opponents to slice and dice them like the werewolf you were always meant to be. In this brief guide, we'll share where you can get the Howler Claws and how they work.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Progression Systems Detailed -- Here's How Leveling Works
The release date is fast approaching for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Activision has released a new blog post to explain how progression and ranking up will work in the game. Though the publisher said a more in-depth breakdown of all these progression systems would be revealed in a later blog, we do have some early information on what to expect when Modern Warfare 2 arrives.
Gamespot
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves For PC Is Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC. The collection, which includes Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy, releases tomorrow, October 19, for $50. If you're thinking of picking it up, there's a way to get Legacy of Thieves for a bit less than retail price. Fanatical is selling the collection for $45 until the end of the day (October 18).
Gamespot
No Exclusive Legends Are Coming To Season 3 Of Apex Mobile, But Existing Ones Could Come To Console And PC
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live later today, and the new season is bringing a ton of exciting content to the game: a new legend, a new Town Takeover, the introduction of the Rampage to the weapon pool, a new LTM, and of course, meta changes and balance updates. In fact, there's so much new content heading to the game this season, we wanted to go straight to the source for a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Apex Mobile tick.
Gamespot
Splinter Cell Remake Director Loses Director
Fans rejoiced in late 2021 when Ubisoft revealed that it's working on a Splinter Cell remake. However, that project's director has apparently left the company, and it's not clear what impact his departure will have. As first spotted by VGC, director David Grivel announced the change on LinkedIn, saying that...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#485) - October 17, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. Fortunately for those who are still dragging on this mid-October Monday, the Wordle answer isn't difficult at all. The answer is a word every player has likely heard of and will know how to spell. If you haven't started the October 17 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you might be in need of some help.
Comments / 0