Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-2023 NBA season preview and predictions
The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready for the 2022-2023 NBA season. The Cleveland Cavaliers are done preparing and are ready to take on the 2022-2023 season in earnest. The Cavs are a team with a lot of hope and hype, coming off a major offseason. It was an offseason that was only matched and surpassed once, and that was in 2014 when LeBron James returned to the city.
ABC4
“I guess I’ll wait”: Jazz fans ready for rebuild
We are one day away from the Utah Jazz home opener when the Denver Nuggets come to town. With a rebuild on the way and new players on the team, fans are anxious to see how they perform. ABC4 spent hours talking to fans to hear how they feel.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
MLB screwed Yankees out of a raucous home crowd for Game 5 (Video)
The New York Yankees were set to host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 5 on Monday, but they were unable to and it backfired. The New York Yankees were set to host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 5 on Monday until inclement weather led to a cancellation. With logistics around rescheduling for Tuesday being a complete mess, MLB essentially pushed the crowd out for an empty Game 5.
Michigan State social media played itself trying to troll rival Michigan
Michigan State just took another L, this time on its bye week, in an attempt to troll Michigan. The Michigan State Spartans’ social media team exhibited massive little brother energy in its failed attempt to troll the big brother Michigan Wolverines ahead of their rivalry game in two weekends.
