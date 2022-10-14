Read full article on original website
Antonio Daniels on Pelicans development, NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by Antonio Daniels (5:00) of Bally Sports and Sirius XM for a spirited discussion of the Pelicans playoff chances in the Western Conference, reasonable expectations moving forward, and the development of younger Pels players. We...
Where will the Bulls finish? Sam Smith's 2022-23 NBA Standings Predictions
A chance for stagefolks to say “hello" Another op'nin', another show. Three weeks and it couldn't be worse. The Big Show begins Tuesday in Boston with Philadelphia, and then it’s on the move ‘cross country’ to San Francisco for the heavyweight battle between Draymond Green…and Tyson Fury? C’mon, smile—you too, Draymond—it’s opening night in the NBA with a double header of the Celtics and 76ers and Lakers and Warriors.
The Five: Everything to know for Week 1
Each Monday throughout the 2022-23 season, we’ll present The Five topics you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. Before we dive into the 82-course meal that is the NBA regular season, we had to have an appetizer and the preseason gave us just enough to whet our appetite over the past two weeks.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 18, 2022
Zion Williamson returned to full practice participation Monday and says he will play Wednesday at Brooklyn. Speaking of Williamson, read the latest Pelicans.com profile on the forward. Listen to Antonio Daniels on Monday’s episode of the Pelicans Podcast. Monday was the deadline for NBA teams to submit their final...
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports reaches long-term extensions with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has now reached agreements with all four members of TNT’s iconic “Inside the NBA” studio show – Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal – to ensure the team will remain together for many years to come. Inside the NBA, known for its incomparable blend of sports and entertainment commentary, delivered in its signature style, has earned 17 Sports Emmy Awards throughout its illustrious run.
LeBron & Kareem: What the top 2 scorers have -- and don’t have -- in common
LOS ANGELES — The elapsed time is 14,075 days and counting since he first stood on the scoring mountaintop, taking ownership back when the NBA belonged to CBS, the Kings to Kansas City and the Clippers to San Diego, while he and the Lakers were ready for another tipoff in Los An … actually, they played in Las Vegas that night.
Who will be in the 2022-23 Bulls bench rotation?
There’s a quintet of NBA players who would cause problems for the Bulls starters in a face-to-face matchup. Sure, those guys in Milwaukee, Boston, Brooklyn and Miami. But these five (or six) are in Chicago pretty much right across from the Bulls main players every day, and they could be the secret sauce that puts some spice and flavor into what many have predicted could be a sour season for the Bulls that begins Wednesday in Miami.
Thunder Signs Isaiah Joe
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Isaiah Joe, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Joe was selected 49th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the...
Cavaliers Sign Mamadi Diakite to a Two-Way Contract
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Diakite (6-9, 224) appeared in all four preseason games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and...
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Better season start a priority for New Orleans
The first three seasons of Brandon Ingram’s tenure in New Orleans have seen the Pelicans generally play their best basketball after the All-Star break, as was the case in 2021-22 during a memorable run to the postseason. The problem has been that the club also put itself in a bad spot by struggling out of the gate, with 15-game records of 6-9, 5-10 and 2-13, respectively. The first of those records – in 2019-20 –eventually plummeted to 6-22 following a 13-game losing streak.
Game Preview: Pacers vs Wizards
Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a four-game preseason, the Pacers will officially tip off a new season on Wednesday night, as they open their 2022-23 campaign with a three-game homestand. First up is a visit from Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards for Opening Night presented by Kroger.
Why Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores believes in franchise’s ‘great foundation’
No one is predicting a Woodward Avenue championship parade in June. But it’s clear the Detroit Pistons, coming off three straight losing seasons, are seen in a different light as the season opener against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena approaches. The Pistons were one of eight teams cited by general managers as having the best core of promising young players in the league, according to a survey published by NBA.com.
Jalen Suggs Will Be Available to Play in Magic’s Regular-Season Opener
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said after the team’s practice on Sunday that Jalen Suggs will be available to play in Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Detroit Pistons. Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga University, had injured his...
Charlotte Hornets Team With MeiGray To Offer Fully Authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys For Sale To Collectors
October 17, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and MeiGray Group today announced their collaboration on a new program that will offer fully authenticated Game-Worn Jerseys worn during the 2022-23 NBA season by Hornets players. The NBA’s Official Game-Worn Authenticator, MeiGray will work directly with the Hornets to offer the...
New Orleans Pelicans announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans will tip-off the regular season Wednesday, October 19 in Brooklyn against the Nets.
Power Rankings, Week 1: Warriors, Bucks lead the way to begin 2022-23
It remains rather amazing how much better the Western Conference was for so long. Over the 22 seasons from 1999-00 through 2020-21, the West won 56.5% of its regular-season games against the East. Only once in that 22-season stretch (2008-09) did the East have a better record in interconference games.
Memphis Grizzlies sign Brandon Clarke to multi-year contract extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clarke (6-7 ¾, 210) appeared in 64 games (one start) and averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a career-high 1.06 blocks...
Pistons primer: Catching you up as year 3 of the ‘Restoration’ arrives
Hello. And welcome back. Life gets busy, we know. You checked out April 10 when the Pistons finished the 2021-22 season and set your alarm for mid-October and, well, here we are. Here’s what you missed if you’re looking to catch up in the 24 hours ahead of Wednesday’s season opener when the Pistons host Orlando:
"We're All Getting On The Same Page" | Jazz Beginning To Establish A Culture And Identity
NBA life in the preseason isn't about winning and losing. It's about seeing progress from one game to the next and learning to grow as a team. Mission accomplished for the Utah Jazz. "We're all getting on the same page, so I think everybody's bought into what we're doing on...
NBA rosters feature 120 international players from 40 countries
NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that 120 international players from 40 countries and six continents are on opening-night rosters for the 2022-23 season, including a record number of players from Canada (22) and Australia (10) and a record-tying five players from Nigeria. This marks the first time that opening-night rosters have at least 120 international players in consecutive seasons and the ninth straight season that opening-night rosters feature at least 100 international players. All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.
