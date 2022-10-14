ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Fire prevention expo will feature fire trucks, helicopter, safety house Saturday at Oxford Valley Mall

By Peg Quann, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

Middletown Township will host a Fire Prevention Expo at Oxford Valley Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Food Court entrance in honor of National Fire Prevention Month.

Fire trucks will be on display, along with the Temple Med Flight Helicopter and other displays from the Bucks County Special Ops unit. Five fire companies - Middletown, Penndel, Parkland, William Penn and Langhorne-Middletown - will participate as will the Bucks County Fire Marshal and Marshal, from the cartoon show, "Paw Patrol."

More: After finding of 'system-wide' lack of trust, Middletown adopts improvement plan for township fire service

Children's finger painting and face painting will be available as well as vendors.

A highlight will be the introduction of Middletown's new inflatable Fire Safety House. "It's a blow-up house to teach children about fire safety," said Riley Collins, Middletown fire inspector and firefighter who also serves as the coordinator of the township fire prevention program.

Middletown has given out more than 450 smoke detectors to township residents "because they are so important," Collins said, in alerting someone to a fire in their home.

The expo is free and open to the public.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Fire prevention expo will feature fire trucks, helicopter, safety house Saturday at Oxford Valley Mall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

1 hurt after fire damages home near Slatington

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Car club show raises funds for animal rescue group

The Jim Thorpe-Carbon County Pharaohs Car Club held its first show, The Barnstormer, on Sunday afternoon, with 53 vehicles registered. Pharaoh Car Clubs from Northampton, Lebanon, and Monroe counties attended. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the Blue Mountain Animal Rescue. John Courgis, club commander, came up with...
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after fire in Reading apartment

READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a fire in Reading over the weekend. Adam Weis, 33, died at the hospital late Saturday night, shortly after the fire was reported, said the Berks County Coroner's Office. He had thermal burns over 95% of his body and suffered from smoke...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Shots Fired Near Central Pennsylvania Elementary School

A central Pennsylvania elementary school was briefly placed into a lockdown after shots were fired near the school on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities say. Foose School in Harrisburg was placed into lockdown after the gunshots were heard near the school around 9:10 a.m., the school district says. The students and...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police

A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
READING, PA
WGAL

Two people displaced by Dauphin County fire

Crews in Dauphin County were called to the scene of a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 4400 block of Union Deposit Road in Colonial Park. According to the Colonial Park Fire Chief, there was heavy flames and smoke coming from...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate shooting in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County are investigating a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Police tape marked off a section of sidewalk in front of a building. Authorities have not yet said what happened or...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Township fire under investigation

Crews were called to fire in Lancaster County, just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The fire was in the area of Westmore Way and Fairfax Drive in Lancaster Township. "We just heard the kids outside thought they were playing at first and then I looked out the window and saw some smoke coming out the front door so we decided to come out and see if we could help and grab the dogs and got some leashes for them and got them and the kids across the street and out of the way so the fire truck could come in." Said a witness to the fire, Shannon Wolpert.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night

A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland man dead, truck driver charged

Northumberland, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man was charged with homicide for a traffic crash that caused the death of a 78-year-old Northumberland resident in 2021. Robert John Harrow told a witness, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” moments after his tractor trailer smashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, police said. Charles Lehman had to be removed from his vehicle by the members of...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police asking residents not to keep belongings inside unattended vehicles

NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. -- Police in Chester County are asking residents to not leave valuables inside of their parked cars. There have been numerous reports of thefts from inside both locked and unlocked cars in and around the area, said North Coventry Township police. Police are asking that people...
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy