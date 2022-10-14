Another spooky season is upon us, and that means Fortnitemares 2022 is back in Fortnite, too. Whether you've been around for previous Fortnitemares or you're experiencing Fortnite's yearly Halloween event for the first time, you can be sure there are plenty of holiday-themed skins, challenges, items, and more. This year's event sees the return of the Cube Monsters first seen last fall, though now with a no-build twist. Read on for everything you should know about Fortnitemares 2022.

5 HOURS AGO