Fall Guys Wormhole Wanderers Event Trailer
There’s been some… developments in the Blunderdome. Thanks to an apparent accident-turned-research-opportunity, mysterious Wormholes have been scattered all over the Blunderdome. And you, our faithful beans, will be our willing research participants... Join in and play the Wormhole Wanderers event from October 20th!
Get Scary Good Deals On Games In The Xbox Shocktober Sale
If your doctor has been telling you to get in shape, the good news is that you can easily work your heart out with some terrifying video games. Now that Scary Month is in full swing, we're seeing plenty of specials on horror games that range from cult-classic indies to blockbuster remakes of your favorite horror franchises.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Tips For Beginners
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is the latest asymmetrical experience to grace our gaming libraries. Acting like a sequel of sorts to the most recent film, it features a ton of fan-favorite references. It also sports the typical PvP elements this genre is known for. The player controlling the ghost will need to haunt a given location while avoiding their proton pack-carrying rivals. The four Ghostbusters, on the other hand, will need to work together to trap the ghost player in a manner that doesn’t result in major property damage.
Fortnitemares 2022 New Skins, Challenges, And More
Another spooky season is upon us, and that means Fortnitemares 2022 is back in Fortnite, too. Whether you've been around for previous Fortnitemares or you're experiencing Fortnite's yearly Halloween event for the first time, you can be sure there are plenty of holiday-themed skins, challenges, items, and more. This year's event sees the return of the Cube Monsters first seen last fall, though now with a no-build twist. Read on for everything you should know about Fortnitemares 2022.
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
Destiny 2 Festival Of The Lost 2022: Dates, Rewards, And What's New This Year
It's the season for chills, scares, and some epic loot, as Destiny 2's annual Festival of the Lost event begins today. Like previous years, the Halloween-themed celebration will be available for free to all Destiny 2 players and will run from October 18 after the weekly reset and will be active until November 8.
Fortnitemares 2022 Gameplay Trailer
Hope you’re not too scared to dance because there’s a party going down at Alteration Alter’s with DJ Lyka. Swing by for a full mix made by real-life DJ Sara Landry! Or continue sneaking around the Island to discover the Howler Claws item. Equip this supernatural item to gain canine abilities such as: Wolfscent, Slash, or Airslash.
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is A New RPG Releasing In 2023
The Mortal Kombat franchise is getting a new mobile game titled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught in 2023, according to Warner Bros' announcement. It will be developed by NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind the mainline Mortal Kombat console titles, and is an RPG where players "build a team of fighters from a vast roster of characters--and unleash them in massive real-time group battles."
Apex Legends | Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope
The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever.
What is Gotham Knights?
The time has come to rise up and protect Gotham City. Choose between Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood as you take up the mantle of the Dark Knight and forge your own path to Knighthood.
Overwatch 2 – Soldier 76 Hero Guide
If you want a well-rounded attacker who can withstand a few hits, look no further than Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2. This jack-of-all-trades dishes out plenty of damage, sprints without cooldown, and can even heal himself in a pinch. He might not be as flashy as some heroes, but he can still lead the charge and change the battle in your team’s favor. Here's how to play Soldier 76.
WoW: Dragonflight Pre-Patch Will Come In Two Phases Starting Oct. 25
The pre-patch for World of Warcraft's new Dragonflight expansion is right around the corner, but players won't be able to play as the game's newest race or class right off the bat. Dragonflight's pre-patch will come in two phases. Phase one arrives October 25 and will first and foremost add...
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and developer Respawn is holding to tradition and adding a new battle royale map alongside a new playable legend (Catalyst), battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Story Trailer (NSW, PS4, PC)
With the opening of the West Zemuria Trade Conference, the mayor has proposed that Crossbell be recognized as an independent state! What challenges will arise for the SSS in the wake of this sudden development? Find out in our newest story trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure!
Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between Brings Jazz To The Tarnished December 3
After a critical and commercial success earlier this year, From Software and Bandai Namco are looking toward the music world for Elden Ring's next conquest. The duo have announced Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between, a concert featuring jazzy renditions of the game's soundtrack, on December 3. The...
Minecraft's Next Big Update Will Add Camels, Craftable Bamboo, And More
Minecraft has announced its next big update for 2023. So far only referred to as update 1.20, it'll bring camels, craftable bamboo items, new default skins, and more to vanilla Minecraft, as reported by Eurogamer. Unlike past updates, the upcoming one doesn't have a name yet, and to avoid overpromising, Mojang has only revealed new features that will definitely make it into the game.
Silent Hill Transmission Livestream To Reveal "Latest Updates" On October 19
The future of the Silent Hill franchise has been as foggy as the town itself for some time, but the fog will soon clear as Konami has announced a Silent Hill Transmission livestream for October 19 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. According to a Sunday tweet from...
Halo Infinite "Feedler" Will Shoot Gummy Worms In Real Life
Halo Infinite is approaching its first anniversary, and Microsoft isn't done promoting the game with bizarre and outlandish collaborations. The latest of these is a partnership with candy company Trolli to create a real "Feedler" weapon that will shoot gummy worms. The "Feedler" is a riff on Halo's famous Needler weapon, and it shoots gummy worms instead of shard projectiles.
