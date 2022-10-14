ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies bus tour stops at Northeast Philadelphia school

By Katherine Scott via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
The "Rally for Red October Bus Tour" pulled into George Washington High School in Northeast Philadephia on Friday morning to a deafening roar from the students.

Towels up and signs out, these kids were pumped and happy to plug in their enthusiasm to further power the energy in the city.

"Knowing that we're doing something good for the whole city and not just our school, for everybody in Philadelphia to see," said 12th-grade cheerleader Aniyah Saunders.

"It lets them know all the city is behind them. It lets them know that we have all the faith in the world in them," said 12th grader Roland Williams, who is on the football and cheer teams.

The cheerleading team had been prepping, and they couldn't believe the bus was making a stop at their school ahead of NLDS Game 3.

"We're very excited to cheer on the Phillies. I mean, they represent our city and so are we. It's kind of like showing the city back the support they're giving us- also supporting other teams around the city," said cheerleading captain Adamaris Lopez.

The Phanatic wasted no time getting in the thick of it with hugs, high fives and sweet, sweet dance moves.

I asked former Phillie Mickey Morandini about how important this fan energy is to athletes.

"I was fortunate enough to play in the '93 playoffs and the World Series, so I know how crazy - we had 50,000 fans at Vet stadium - the loudest crowd I've ever been involved in, so hopefully we can get something like that today at 4:30," Morandini exclaimed.

The bus tour ends with the block party at Citizens Bank Park prior to the game.

Let's go Phillies!

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Bucks County boutique selling "this generation's 'step over" to Philly sports fans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are waking up every morning like it's the holiday season, grateful for the gifts the city's teams are giving them right now. These memories are marked in special ways. For many fans, it's with a T-shirt.CBS Philadelphia went to a Bucks County boutique that specializes in shirts that show spirit and tell a story for years to come."Philly is its own vibe right now," Monkey's Uncle owner Derrick Morgan said. "It really is. Philly sports is a vibe."Even more than a vibe, Philly sports is a having moment."The Eagles are the last undefeated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Best bars to watch in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be in San Diego for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS against the Padres this week. So, where are the best bars to watch the Phillies in the Philadelphia area?We've compiled a list of where to watch based on what area you live in. South PhiladelphiaChickie's and Pete's -- located a few minutes from the Philadelphia Sports Complex on Packer Avenue, Chickie's and Pete's is a no-brainer for fans looking to watch the game with a crowd of Phillies fans. Xfinity Live! -- located on Pattison Avenue, surrounded by our beloved stadiums, Xfinity Live! is definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities

Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities. A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks

- Cleavers Cheesesteaks is the perfect place for a cheesesteak sandwich and creative side dishes. The Counter-service shop also offers shakes and bottled beer. The ambiance is casual and hip, and it's a great place to people-watch while you enjoy your sandwich. A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks in Center...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

College enrollment continues to decline in the Philadelphia area

A recent study showed that student enrollment in many Philadelphia colleges is declining due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, undergraduate enrollment in the Philadelphia region dropped by 9.4% last spring. Of 32 local schools surveyed by The Philadelphia Inquirer, 13...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
119K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy