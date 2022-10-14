Read full article on original website
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
