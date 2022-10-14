Read full article on original website
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Report: WR DeSean Jackson signing with Ravens’ practice squad
Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly singing with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, ESPN reported Tuesday. A 14-year NFL veteran,
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Ex Lineman Signed by Rams as Takk McKinley Cut
FRISCO - A Cowboys-related shake-up ... Moves toward Philly ... Jerry Jones says "Beer Me!'' ... Dalton Schultz knee might require a move … The Dallas Cowboys were "underdogs'' but won at L.A. Now they monitor Micah ... OCT 18 RAMS SIGN COWBOYS EX The Rams are making roster...
Raleigh News & Observer
MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers sign linebacker off Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, make several practice squad moves
The Carolina Panthers have added a young defender to their 53-man roster ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Tuesday, the Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced. Ironically, the Panthers opened up a roster spot for Wooten by trading wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Led by Za’Darius Smith and Patrick Peterson, Vikings’ Defense Steps Up in Miami
"Defense, first and foremost, you were our backbone today," Kevin O'Connell said during his postgame speech in the visitors' locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. "On a hot day, to be on the field as much as we put you on the field, and to answer the bell over and over again and then go finish it off, fellas, I'm so damn proud of what you guys just did right there. There's a lot of individual accolades over there, but when I went through it, I said you know what, every defensive player gets a game ball."
Raleigh News & Observer
Marlon Humphrey Quotes Einstein After Ravens Late-Game Collapse
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a cryptic Tweet following the loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, quoting the theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. It's harder to decipher to what Humphrey meant, but the Ravens blew double-digit leads in all three of their losses this...
Raleigh News & Observer
Motion Will Be Part of Packers’ Great Simplification Debate
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, in the immediate aftermath of the debacle against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made clear his thoughts on how to fix a broken offense. “Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things,” Rodgers said. “The simplest plays are the best...
Raleigh News & Observer
Antonio Gibson Trade to Seahawks? Commanders Common Sense
The Washington Commanders are shifting gears toward a rookie running back. The Seattle Seahawks are doing the same. Is there another area in which the two clubs might get on the same page?. Roto Baller is the media outlet pushing an idea that the Seahawks would be a "perfect'' landing...
Raleigh News & Observer
Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury
The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams vs. Panthers: Highlights From LA’s Catty Victory at SoFi
Decisive, season-defining Los Angeles Rams games at SoFi Stadium have taken on a new, rather morbid tone. The SoCal supporters, however, likely won't be complaining about the result. Allen Robinson made it back to Inglewood's end zone through the air while Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek each put in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins Lose Needham for the Season
The Miami Dolphins' already short-handed cornerback group took another major hit during the Week 6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Fourth-year player Nik Needham sustained a torn Achilles tendon during the 24-16 loss, as confirmed by a league source, and will be out for the season. Needham was injured when he was covering wide receiver Adam Thielen on the first play after the Dolphins took a 3-0 lead.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Trail Panthers At Half As Offensive Woes Continue
Coming off of two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive woes have bled over yet again on Sunday in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. And thanks to those continued struggles, the Rams trail the Panthers 10-7 heading into the locker room at halftime. For most of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett on Steelers: ‘We Gave Them The Game’
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- It might surprise you to learn the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But that's exactly what happened, according to outside linebacker, Shaquil Barrett. "Good teams don't come out here and lose a game on stuff that we did," Barrett said after the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Frustrate Tom Brady, Win Defensive Struggle to Beat Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had their backs against the wall when facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while down a litany of their top defensive backs. But the Steelers pulled out a gut-check win thanks to a stunning and complete defensive performance. The visiting Buccaneers took the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury
Playing without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, an already stagnant Carolina Panthers offense generated even fewer explosive plays in interim head coach Steve Wilks’ first game. The team’s lone touchdown came via a second-quarter pick-six by Donte Jackson, and the Panthers offense did not cross the Rams’ 20-yard line until...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 6 - Bengals at Saints
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 matchup against the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Jaguars’ Week 6 Loss to the Colts
Week 6 was an ... odd one for the Jaguars. After a Week 5 where they failed to score a single touchdown, the Jaguars found the end-zone four times on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw just two incompletions all day and scored three times. The running game was explosive, racking up 243 rushing yards and two runs of 45+ yards.
Raleigh News & Observer
Inside the Bears’ Numbers: Rushing Total a False Indicator
NFL statistics show the Bears to be second overall in rushing. It's a deceptive number because there is actual rushing, and then there is just rushing. A good rushing team doesn't merely have big numbers. It is a good rushing offense if it is capable of running for yardage when...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers report card: How pathetic was the Carolina passing attack in loss to Rams?
With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined with a high ankle sprain, the Carolina Panthers (1-5) completely abandoned their passing attack to open up the Steve Wilks era on Sunday in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at SoFi Stadium. Wilks, who took over for fired head coach...
