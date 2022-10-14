ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mayor Henry: No taxpayer money will be spent on repairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement late this afternoon that says in part, no taxpayer money will be used for repairs to the city vehicle Mayor Henry was driving in an October 8th crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Mayor...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Southwest Allen County prepares for referendum renewal decision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 1985, the Southwest Allen County School District has had some type of referendum support. As election day approaches, the Southwest Allen County School District prepares for a referendum renewal on the ballot this year. Anyone who lives in the district will have the...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Parkview expands virtual access to health care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is expanding initiatives in the digital medium with healthcare options geared toward patients at risk of harm or serious illness, the provider announced Tuesday in a release. A new Virtual Care department has been designed to provide 24/7 access to clinical support...
FORT WAYNE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Cityblock Health Creating 140 New Jobs

Cityblock Health, a value-based health care provider for Medicaid, dually eligible and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries, announced plans to locate operations in Indiana, creating up to 140 new high-wage jobs, including 100 during the first year alone, as part of a new partnership with MDwise. “A healthy Indiana depends first and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Protest and passage: Fort Wayne may get a new recycling plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Plan Commission meetings are usually a mundane affair. In fact, between members, dissension is rare, so rare that even one of the commission members learned Monday night that five votes were needed to pass or reject an item on the agenda.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater looks to fill more than 100 positions through job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound is holding an open house Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 new employees. Applicants will have the chance to meet one-on-one with HR representatives, and “learn more about opportunities to join a talented team of hard-working people dedicated to helping musicians make their musical dreams come true,” according to a release from the company.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Meet the Candidates: Paulette Nellems

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The November election is now less than a month away, and as Your Local Election Headquarters, WANE 15 is helping you get to know the candidates a little better. We bring in political candidates to ask them questions about them as a person, rather...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
FireRescue1

UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
MONROE, IN
WTHR

Fort Wayne Council seeks answers on mayor's OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne City Council has asked the city's attorney to answer several questions stemming from Mayor Tom Henry's recent drunken driving crash and the suspension of his driver's license for 90 days. Council President Jason Arp sent the letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Some snow this evening!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning

Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
INDIANA STATE

