fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen Co. Election Board made aware of data breech allegation concerning database vendor Konnech
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Election Board said on Tuesday that it has been made aware of allegations of a data breech concerning its poll worker and polling location database vendor, Konnech. According to a news release, the board said the investigation into Konnech...
WANE-TV
Allen County moving data ahead of election after arrest of CEO of election software firm
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Election Board said Tuesday it was moving “all data” from a data center operated by the software company whose founder and CEO was arrested on suspicion of stealing poll worker data. The election board clarified, though, that none of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mayor Henry: No taxpayer money will be spent on repairs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement late this afternoon that says in part, no taxpayer money will be used for repairs to the city vehicle Mayor Henry was driving in an October 8th crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Mayor...
WANE-TV
Southwest Allen County prepares for referendum renewal decision
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 1985, the Southwest Allen County School District has had some type of referendum support. As election day approaches, the Southwest Allen County School District prepares for a referendum renewal on the ballot this year. Anyone who lives in the district will have the...
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
WANE-TV
Parkview expands virtual access to health care
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is expanding initiatives in the digital medium with healthcare options geared toward patients at risk of harm or serious illness, the provider announced Tuesday in a release. A new Virtual Care department has been designed to provide 24/7 access to clinical support...
buildingindiana.com
Cityblock Health Creating 140 New Jobs
Cityblock Health, a value-based health care provider for Medicaid, dually eligible and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries, announced plans to locate operations in Indiana, creating up to 140 new high-wage jobs, including 100 during the first year alone, as part of a new partnership with MDwise. “A healthy Indiana depends first and...
WANE-TV
Protest and passage: Fort Wayne may get a new recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Plan Commission meetings are usually a mundane affair. In fact, between members, dissension is rare, so rare that even one of the commission members learned Monday night that five votes were needed to pass or reject an item on the agenda.
Fort Wayne Police Department launches recruitment website
The website, joinwfwpd.org, has a complete outline of all the information one considering a career at FWPD could need.
WANE-TV
ACPL launches new website designed to streamline community support
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To commemorate National Friends of Libraries Week, which runs from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, two groups came together to launch a new website for the Allen County Public Library (ACPL). The ACPL Foundation and the Friends of the ACPL groups announced the launch...
WANE-TV
Sweetwater looks to fill more than 100 positions through job fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater Sound is holding an open house Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 new employees. Applicants will have the chance to meet one-on-one with HR representatives, and “learn more about opportunities to join a talented team of hard-working people dedicated to helping musicians make their musical dreams come true,” according to a release from the company.
WANE-TV
You can share input on future of South Anthony Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is looking to redesign a safer South Anthony Boulevard, and the community is invited to share input ahead of the official improvements. In the latest project for the Southeast Strategy Update, the city’s Public Works and Community Development divisions...
WANE-TV
California man sentenced for 1999 rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — The California man who was found guilty last month of raping a woman in Warsaw 22 years ago has been sentenced. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in prison for crimes a judge described as “despicable.”. Todd...
WANE-TV
EACS tax rates should go down, despite initial budget projections
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Tax rates are projected to actually drop for East Allen County Schools residents in the following year, despite a proposed budget that called for a 7-cent tax rate hike when it was initially put together in August. The school district used a third party...
WANE-TV
With liquor store closure, fate of ‘iconic’ sign to be determined
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been lighting up the nights on the southeast side for roughly 50 years – if not longer. But now the fate of a familiar neon sign is up in the air with the closure of the Belmont Beverage store at 2915 S. Calhoun St., also long known as The Yacht Club.
WANE-TV
Meet the Candidates: Paulette Nellems
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The November election is now less than a month away, and as Your Local Election Headquarters, WANE 15 is helping you get to know the candidates a little better. We bring in political candidates to ask them questions about them as a person, rather...
FireRescue1
UPS driver spots car crashed in Ind. lake, rushes to help driver
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A UPS driver was passing by Indiana’s Lake Monroe when they spotted a damaged guardrail — then a vehicle crashed in the water, on Friday, Oct. 14, according to firefighters. As the driver looked on, they could see the passenger door moving, as someone...
Fort Wayne Council seeks answers on mayor's OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne City Council has asked the city's attorney to answer several questions stemming from Mayor Tom Henry's recent drunken driving crash and the suspension of his driver's license for 90 days. Council President Jason Arp sent the letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Some snow this evening!
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
